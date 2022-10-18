See the features of the Android system that overlap with iOS

The main operating systems responsible for processing cell phone data quickly dominated the market. However, there are many differences that make both meet different needs. Android and iOS establish different rules for the development of improvements, the second being more exclusive and closed.

Find out which are the processes in which Android outperforms iOS

customizable interface

By being open source, the cell phones with Android offer greater levels of customization. In this way, it is possible to change the home screen and the general theme of the mobile, configuring it with more freedom. Those who like to organize the layout in a more intuitive and personalized way usually like the numerous varieties of colors, images, figures and gadgets.

Download apps outside the official store

APKS can help both those who want to access a different tool that is not approved, as well as developing their own application from scratch. These models are available on websites, social media pages and other platforms, but they require care regarding the security of the information, given the risk of not being legitimate.

Home Screen Shortcuts

Saving a route, weather information, shortcuts to conversations and other apps is much easier with android. Therefore, those resources that need easy access gain visibility. Eliminating the need to unlock the device, it makes it easier to check notifications and use apps.

GBoard keyboard features

GBoard makes it easy to associate with apps that create sitckers, but not only that, Google Keyboard allows users to create pictures from the images available in the catalog.

This fun function generates a lot of fun stickers, in addition to making it possible to search a free database, using keywords. Just access the magnifying glass and write a term that is related to the sticker you want to send.