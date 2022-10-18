Selena Gomez details the advantage of dating an older man

Selena Gomez at the season two premiere of “Only Murders in the Building”. Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Selena Gomez opened her heart about her latest relationships in an interview with Elle, in the company of her friends Raquelle Stevens and Ashley Cook, and ended up revealing that she has dated an older man and enjoyed the experience.

She admitted that she is very affectionate and values ​​those who value more subtle touches in relationships. “I love hugs from here to the moon. I want a husband. I want that kind of physical touch. [Risos] No… physical touch and acts of service. The older I get, the more I really appreciate it.”

The actress also confessed that she felt more cared for when she had a relationship with a more mature man. “I believe our love languages ​​change, and we are a little bit of each, but I dated someone who was a little older and it was so wonderful. She was being taken care of in a way,” she reported.

“It was like, ‘Are you comfortable? Do you want a blanket?”. Just very sweet things. I thought I didn’t need any of that, but it was so kind and I don’t feel like a lot of people are like that anymore.”