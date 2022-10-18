Serie B history has only three changes in the G-4 in the last rounds | Brazilian series b

Towards the end, Serie B reaches its defining moment and may have new qualifiers for Serie A in the next round. In addition to Cruzeiro, already guaranteed and calm in the first position, Grêmio, Bahia and Vasco remain firm in the G-4 and are followed by five other teams still in the fight for access. The problem for competitors is that, historically, the Second Division has shown little change in recent rounds.

Grêmio, Bahia, Vasco, Sport, Ituano, Sampaio Corrêa, Criciúma and Londrina in the fight for the G-4

In 17 years of points scored in Serie B, only three times has the Serie B G-4 changed between the 35th and 38th round. They took place in 2011, 2013 and 2014 and involved only one team change.

Chance of access to Serie A*:

Cruise – 100% Guild – 97.1% Bahia – 96.1% Vasco – 77.9% Sport – 8.5% Ituano – 7.4% Criciúma – 6.7% Sampaio Corrêa – 5.2% London – 1.1%

One of the rare changes happened with a competitor for the G-4 in 2022. In 2011, in the 35th round, Sport was in seventh place in the leaderboard and three points behind Bragantino, fourth. Leão da Ilha made a perfect final straight and took the position of the São Paulo team, going up with Portuguesa, Náutico and Ponte Preta.

In 2013, it was Figueirense’s turn to take Icasa’s spot and move up to Serie A. In the 35th round, Figueira was in sixth, but only one point behind the Ceará club, enough to overcome the distance and take fourth position. That year, Palmeiras, Chapecoense and Sport also got access.

Avaí was the last club to “steal” a rival’s spot in the final stretch of Série B. In 2014, the Santa Catarina club left the seventh position by winning all the remaining games and taking the fourth position of Ceará to rise alongside Joinville, Ponte Preta and Vasco.

With a favorable record, Grêmio, Bahia and Vasco can be even more comfortable in the next round. The first two can even confirm access in advance as long as they do their part and count on a combination of results.

But there is also the possibility that all of them will get in trouble if they disappoint their fans and see their direct rivals win. The antepenultimate round reserves three direct confrontations that can tangle the G-4: Londrina x Sport, Vasco x Criciúma and Ituano x Sampaio Corrêa.

Team clashes in the fight for the G-4

Náutico x Gremio

Bahia vs Vila Nova

Vasco vs Criciúma

London x Sport

Ituano vs Sampaio Corrêa

Faced with this scenario and with a whole history in the background, it is certain that there will be no lack of dispute and emotion in the last games of Segundana. The antepenultimate round starts this Friday and ends on Sunday.