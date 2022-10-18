Series about the life of Silvio Santos premieres tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, the public will be able to learn more about the story of Silvio Santos in the new original series Star+ “O Rei da TV”. Starring José Rubens Chachá, Mariano Mattos Martins and Leona Cavalli, the series presents an unprecedented look at his intimacy, showing the various stages of his career, including mistakes and successes, audience records, failures and all the great challenges faced to build the SBT and its empire. It will be worth checking out!

Is today! In “More You!”

Super Chefinhos 2022 participants: Pedro Guilherme, Ygor Marçal, Valentina Vieira, João Bravo, Alice Palmar and Alana Cabral.

The premiere of the new season of “Super Chefinhos”. The production stars child actors Valentina Vieira (13 years old), Alana Cabral (15 years old), Alice Palmar (9 years old), Pedro Guilherme (12 years old), Ygor Marçal (9 years old) and João Bravo (13 years old) who will to venture into the fantastic universe of gastronomy. Over seven days, they will participate in culinary workshops led by different chefs and will always put their skills into practice with great joy and delicious food. The thematic tests will not be eliminatory, and the participants will be evaluated day by day by a jury formed by Chef Barbara Verzola and the actress Solange Couto, permanent judges of the competition, in addition to the chef who will give the workshop of the day. In all, there will be four guest chefs, in addition to actor Charles Myara and Ana Maria Braga’s grandson, Louro Mané. The “Mais Você” is shown right after the “Meeting”.

Available

The movie “Assalto na Paulista”, starring Eriberto Leão, is now available on the Globoplay screen. The feature film tells the story of Rubens, a powerful bandit who plans his “retirement”, but first wants to apply a big coup and will have the help of his adopted daughter, Leonia, played by Bianca Bin. He doesn’t know that the crime will trigger an existential crisis in his and Leonia’s lives.

living together

Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella decided to share the same roof. The actor moved to his beloved’s house and appeared in photos with his father-in-law, Zezé Di Camargo and his brother-in-law, Igor.

Sad

Haitian singer Michael Benjamin, known as Mikaben, died practically during the concert in Paris last Saturday. He performed at the Accor Arena, a concert hall with a capacity for 20,000 people and in the video footage it is possible to see the moment in which the artist walks to the back of the stage and then faints in front of the audience. He was promptly attended to, but died. It is speculated that Mikaben was the victim of a heart attack. Mikaben was 41 years old.

Documentary

A documentary is coming that will tell the trajectory of Brazilian pilot Ayrton Senna. And much has been speculated about. One of the “conversations” on the subject is that Adriane Galisteu would have been vetoed from giving her testimony in the production. To better understand – or remember – Ayrton Senna da Silva was a Formula 1 champion three times and died at the height of his career in 1994, victim of an accident during the San Marino GP race, in Imola, Italy, when his car crashed into him. crashed into a concrete wall when losing direction at the Tamburello curve. At the time, Ayrton Senna had a romance with Adriane Galisteu that was unknown in the media. With the death of the pilot, it became public that his family did not “see romance with good eyes”, so much so that they did not allow her presence at the funerals. Relatives accused Galisteu of forcing a relationship with Senna to achieve fame. And now, 28 years after the pilot’s death, it seems that the opinion of relatives has not changed at all. It is worth mentioning that Adriane Galisteu turned around and currently has her career as a presenter and actress, she is married to Alexandre Iódice and the couple has a son Vittorio.

Party in family

Mônica Benini and Junior Lima celebrated their daughter Lara’s one-year birthday with an intimate party and only for family members and some people very close to the family. The couple made a decoration with the theme The Enchanted Forest of Lara and showed some clicks on a social network. The couple also has a five-year-old son, Otto.

Managing the legacy

According to the international press, King Charles III remains firm in his intention to administer his kingdom well. The monarch’s intention is to sell 12 racehorses that belonged to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The intention is to make the sale at an auction which has not yet had the date announced. It is said that Elizabeth owned 37 horses and all are expected to be sold. It’s no secret that she was passionate about these animals, and three months before she passed away, she went against doctor’s orders and rode one of their horses.

Together

Bruna Marquezine and Xolo Maridueña were together at the annual Academy Museum Gala ceremony, held in Los Angeles, United States. There is no longer any doubt that the two actors live a romance together, despite neither of them commenting on the matter publicly. The truth is that Bruna and Xolo have not been separated since they starred in the movie “Besouro Azul”.

Example

Giovanna Antonelli maintains an excellent relationship with Murilo Benício, with whom she was married and together they have a 17-year-old son Pietro. The actress is also the mother of twins, Antonia and Sofia, 12 years old, from her marriage to director Leonardo Nogueira. Recently, Giovanna commented that her family and Murilo Benício’s family often travel together, have lunch together often and are always in touch. They all get along very well and are happy to be together. In addition to Pietro, Murilo Benício is also the father of Antônio, as a result of his relationship with Alessandra Negrini.

rare appearance

Lúcia Veríssimo has always been very discreet about her personal life. However, she was clicked alongside her wife, producer Tay Saad, during the first week of Oktoberfest Rio, which featured concerts by Alcione, Diogo Nogueira, Raça Negra, Marcelo D2, among others. Beautiful to behold.

The actress’ wish

Cleo Pires does not hide that she really wants to have children with her husband, Leandro D’Lucca. “(…) I think about having a child, in my life I need to let go, but I think, I want to. I already feel like a mother”, explained the daughter of Glória Pires.

will report

Married to Cauã Reymond, Mariana Goldfarb said she intends to get pregnant and when that happens, she will immediately break the news to her audience. “I won’t be surprised, I’ll talk soon. Everyone will know right away”, concluded the model.

Confessions of an Actor

International Jim Carrey opened his heart and assumed that actress Renée Zellweger was the great love of his life. They dated between 1999 and 2000. And it’s been said.