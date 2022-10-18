‘should not have coached Palmeiras in 2019’

The current coach of Internacional, Mano Menezes said last Monday (17) that he regretted having accepted the invitation to command Palmeiras in 2019. The statement was given in participation in the program ‘Bem, Amigos’, on SporTV.

Discover the channel of Our Lecture on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and not Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

Mano argued about the lack of support from the board to develop his work at the club at the time, due to pressure from organized fans who were against his arrival from the beginning.

– I did not intend to work for the rest of 2019. In September, Palmeiras fires Felipão and Alexandre Mattos calls me for the third time to work with him. The other two times, I had already said no. How am I going to say no without working? Sometimes you get in a situation… even if you don’t want to, go. I went. And I shouldn’t have gone – revealed the coach.

– I shouldn’t have gone because if there’s no support, and I didn’t already have it with Mattos, if the direction hires a coach with the name I have and can’t provide support because organized fans A, B or C don’t want to… have gone,” added Mano.

Mano Menezes’ passage through Palmeiras lasted exactly 90 days. He led the team in 20 matches from September to December 2019, adding 11 wins, five draws and four defeats. His resignation took place after a 3-1 defeat to Flamengo at Allianz Parque, which also culminated in the departure of Alexandre Mattos from the club.

In charge of Internacional, currently runner-up in the Brasileirão table eight points away from Verdão with seven rounds to be played, the coach does not hide that he harbors hopes for winning the title that would end a 42-year fast for the gaucho club.

– There is a possibility and we cannot give it up, no matter how small. This is also the job of a technician. The distance dropped to eight points. It’s still not a euphoric situation, but the gap has dropped and that’s the reality.

Palmeiras returns to the field on Saturday (22) at 9 pm to face Avaí at Allianz Parque for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão.

Palmeiras today: Veiga trains at the Football Academy, and Palestrinas win for Libertadores Palmeiras today: Verdão draws Choque-Rei and sees lead in the lead diminish São Paulo” width=”185″ height=”308″ srcset=”https://i0.wp.com/nossopalestra.com.br/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/cropped-52433098318_180e238eb3_o.jpg?w= 640&ssl=1 640w, https://i0.wp.com/nossopalestra.com.br/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/cropped-52433098318_180e238eb3_o.jpg?resize=225%2C300&ssl=1 225w, https:// i0.wp.com/nossopalestra.com.br/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/cropped-52433098318_180e238eb3_o.jpg?resize=150%2C200&ssl=1 150w” sizes=”(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px ” loading=”lazy” decoding=”async” > Performances: Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo Palmeiras today: Merentiel holder and end of preparation for Choque Rei Remember all the goals of Gustavo Gómez and Murilo in the season

READ MORE: