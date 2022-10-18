Spotify can win plan with higher audio quality; understand rumor | apps

Spotify, popular music streaming for Android and iPhone (iOS), may win a new HiFi (High Fidelity) plan, with high quality audio. The technology can already be found in competitors of the platform, such as Deezer and Apple Music. The rumor, released this Tuesday (18), emerged on the Reddit forum, after a former subscriber claimed to have received an alleged search from Spotify indicating the Platinum category, which would give access to audio in this format. Currently, this more expensive subscription does not exist for users.

In 2021, Spotify even announced HiFi, but since then it has kept the matter silent, and the tool was never actually released. Now, screenshots released last week by the Reddit netizen have reignited the rumors. In his post, he states that he canceled his Spotify account after 10 years and was given the questionnaire, which asked if he would consider coming back “in the next 30 days” or changing the subscription type.

In the list displayed in the Reddit image, three subscription proposals appear: the “Free” (free), the “Individual” package and the mysterious “Platinum”. The last option is the most expensive, priced at US$19.90 (about R$104 in direct conversion). It is worth remembering that in Brazil, Spotify currently offers, in addition to the free option with ads, four paid categories of plans.

They are the “Individual”, which costs R$ 19.90 per month; the “Duo”, for R$ 24.90/month; the “Family”, for R$ 34.90/month; and the “Universitário”, which costs R$ 9.90/month. However, among the options, there is no “Platinum” – for now, neither here nor in the United States.

Possible changes in Platinum

Among the supposed benefits of this possible new “Platinum” signature would be the HiFi sound. The advantage of lossless technology lies in its advanced digital compression, which reduces audio losses. It is suitable for the most demanding users, who want to hear their soundtracks with maximum quality.

In addition, Studio Sound would be present, an option that would work as an immersive Dolby Atmos-style audio. In the possible advantages still appear the Headphone Tuner (something like “Headphone Tuner”), Audio Insights (Sound Information), Library Pro (Advanced Library) and Playlist Pro (Advanced Playlist). There is no solid information about these other features at this time.

According to the information released, the novelty would also limit ad interruptions to Spotify’s library of original podcasts, but it is not yet known how this would be done in practice. TechTudo contacted Spotify to understand if there is indeed a launch forecast for the new plan, but did not get a response until the matter was closed.

with information from reddit and The Verge

