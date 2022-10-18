STJD asks for the ban on Ilha do Retiro and denounces Vasco players

The Sports Justice Prosecutor’s Office has already filed complaints with a request for an injunction and preventive suspension, against the regrettable scenes of violence that occurred in the matches between Ceará and Cuiabá, for Série A, and Sport x Vasco, for Série B. In the afternoon of this Monday, October 17th, the Attorney General’s Office denounced the Ceará and Sport clubs in three articles of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code (articles 211, 213 and 205 §1) and also in articles 19 and 20 of the RGC/CBF. In a preliminary injunction, the Prosecutor’s Office also requests the banning of Arena Castelão and Ilha do Retiro and that teams play behind closed doors in matches as home teams and are not entitled to charge tickets in games as visitors.

The Prosecutor’s Office also denounced the athletes Luiz Henrique Araujo Silva and Raniel Santana de Vasconcelos for violating articles 258 of the CBJD and, due to the seriousness of the facts, requested the preventive suspension of both based on article 35 of the CBJD. The request for an injunction and preventive suspension were sent for analysis by the president of the STJD do Futebol, Otávio Noronha.

The complaint is a quick response against the images of violence that circulated in Brazil on the night of this Sunday, the 16th.

Two matches, different series and images of very similar disorders. Fights, field invasions, throwing objects on the field and ending matches before regulation time marked the games between Ceará and Cuiabá and Sport and Vasco. In the summaries, the referees narrated the events:

CEARÁ X CUIABA:

“I inform you that in the 49th minute of the second half, after the Ceará team’s goal was confirmed by the referee team and before the game was restarted, there was a widespread fight between fans of the home team in the upper ring of the bleachers located to the left of the booths. of transmission, behind the goal of the Cuiabá team, with the seat of the chairs throwing each other. Including hitting people in the lower ring, in which they entered the lawn with the aim of taking refuge from the fight. Then there was the sound of police shots to contain and dissipate the confusion in the upper ring, as a result of which the people who were in the lower ring, entered the playing field en masse, with the aim of taking refuge from the confusion. However, some fans tried to attack players from the Ceará team, where they ran towards the access tunnel to the changing rooms, as well as the visiting team and the referee team along with the police, in order to protect everyone’s physical integrity. Then after a few minutes I asked the teams to return to the locker rooms in order to preserve their integrity and I went to my locker room, after 11 minutes of the start of the invasion, I contacted the general commander of the police mr. Eduardo Souza Landim, lieutenant/colonel of the bp shock battalion, who did not give me a guarantee of safety to restart the game. After 13 minutes of the start of the invasion, I decided to end the match, as I understood that there would be no security guarantee for the restart of the match, as there would still be 7 minutes to play for the remainder of the second half addition. I would like to inform you that both teams showed that they did not have the emotional conditions to continue the match. Then, in the access tunnel, I informed both team representatives of my decision and the reasons mentioned above. Due to the escape to the access tunnel of the entire refereeing team, it was not possible to visualize any other incident that may have occurred on the field of play during the invasion. I also inform you that during the escape to the access tunnel of the referee team, communication was lost with the cabin of the var, due to the employees of the responsible company (hawkeye) removing the equipment from the lawn with the fear of being destroyed, this information was passed on by Mr Marcos, an employee of the service provider company after the incidents”, wrote Caio Max Augusto Vieira.

SPORT X VASCO:

“During the celebration of the goal of the Vasco da Gama team, close to the Sport fans, many objects were thrown onto the field of play towards the players, including stones, flip-flops, sneakers, lighters and glasses with liquid. Sport fans burst the gate behind the goal where the Sport team was defending, and an invasion of many fans began, not only through the gate, but also at other points in the stands. his dressing room, a gentleman and a lady civil firefighters who were working near the gate, even continued to be attacked after the lady was already down and the gentleman trying to protect her. After observing all these occurrences, we saw many fans being attended to inside the field of game and because we felt a lack of security, we went to the referee’s locker room, where I met with the managers, Augusto Carreras, from Sport, and Paulo Bracks, from Vasco, the coaches Claudinei Oliveira, from Sport, and Jorge de Amorim Campos, from Vasco, and Military Police Lieutenant Colonel Washington Souza, announcing the end of the match for not feeling safe regarding my physical integrity and that of the other professionals involved in the game, in addition to of the environment totally impossible for the practice of the sport of soccer, the match was closed. I also inform you that the announcement took place approximately 45 minutes after the game was stopped”, reported Raphael Claus.

After the matches, the CBF sent the documents to the STJD Football Attorney’s Office, which also analyzed videos and published materials. Based on the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, Ceará and Sport were denounced and will be judged in the Football Court for violating three articles of the CBJD:

Article 205 – Prevent the continuation of the match, event or equivalent that is being disputed, due to intentional insufficiency of numbers of its athletes or in any other way.

PENALTY: fine, from R$ 100 to R$ 100 thousand, and loss of points in dispute in favor of the opponent, according to the regulations.

Paragraph 1 The sporting entity is subject to the penalties of this article if the suspension of the match has been proven to be caused or provoked by its fans.

Article 211 – Fail to maintain the place that you have indicated for holding the event with the necessary infrastructure to ensure full guarantee and safety for its realization.

PENALTY: fine, from R$ 100 to R$ 100 thousand, and interdiction of the place, when applicable, until the requirements contained in the decision are met.

Article 213 – Failing to take measures capable of preventing and repressing:

I – disorders in your sports venue;

II – invasion of the field or place of the sporting event;

III – throwing objects on the field or place of the sporting event.

PENALTY: fine, from BRL 100 to BRL 100 thousand.

Paragraph 1 When the disorder, invasion or launch of an object is of high severity or causes damage to the progress of the sporting event, the practice entity may be punished with the loss of command of the field from one to ten matches, events or equivalent, when participating of the official competition.

Paragraph 2 If the disorder, invasion or launch of an object is carried out by the opposing entity’s fans, both the host entity and the opposing entity will be punishable, but only when proven that they also contributed to the fact.

CBF RGC 2022

Article 19 – A match can only be postponed, interrupted or suspended if at least one of the following reasons occurs:

I – lack of security;

V – conflicts or serious disturbances on the field or in the stadium;

Article 20 – When the match is suspended for any of the reasons provided for in art. 19 of this RGC, this will be done after judgment of the corresponding case by the STJD:

I – if the Club that caused the suspension of the match was winning or the match was tied, such Club will be declared a loser by the score of 3 to 0 (three to zero);

Highlighting the seriousness of the facts, the Prosecutor’s Office also requests the interdiction of Arena Castelão and Ilha do Retiro. In addition, the request is for teams to send their games behind closed doors and forfeit the right to charge tickets for games as visitors.

Luiz Henrique and Raniel also denounced:

The Prosecutor’s Office also denounced two Vasco athletes for provoking Sport’s fans. In the summary of the match, Raphael Claus narrated that he expelled Luiz Henrique for throwing a tennis and a chair in the direction of the opposing fans, while Raniel is reported to have received a double warning for unsportsmanlike behavior when provoking the opposing fans in celebration of Vasco’s goal. The referee also informed that it was not possible to present the cards on the field of play due to the invasion and all the incidents caused by the home team’s fans.

Raniel will respond to the STJD do Futebol for violating article 258-A of the CBJD, which provides for a suspension of two to six matches. Luiz Henrique will respond to articles 258 with suspension from one to six matches and 258-A which provides for suspension between two and six matches. Due to the seriousness of the facts practiced by the athletes, the Prosecutor’s Office also requested the preventive suspension of both based on article 35 of the CBJD.

The complaints have already been entered into the electronic system of the STJD do Futebol and requests for preliminary injunctions and preventive suspension have already been forwarded for analysis by President Otávio Noronha. The forecast is that the processes enter the list of judgments in the first instance as early as next week.