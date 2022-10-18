STJD denounces club for invasion and asks for ban on Castelão

The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) denounced Ceará for the confusion in the match against Cuiabá, yesterday (16), at Arena Castelão, for the Brazilian Championship. After the home team’s equalizing goal, in extra time in the second half, a riot in the stands led to an invasion of the lawn. The match was stopped and later ended.

According to a note from the STJD, Vozão was denounced “three articles of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code (articles 211, 213 and 205 §1) and also in articles 19 and 20 of the RGC/CBF”. In addition, in an injunction, the Attorney’s Office also asks for the ban on Arena Castelão, that the team play behind closed doors in the matches as home and not have the right to charge tickets in the games as visitors.

In the summary, referee Caio Max Augusto Vieira reported the riot and pointed out that he decided to end the duel for “understanding that there would be no guarantee of safety for the restart”.

“I inform you that in the 49th minute of the second half, after the refereeing team confirmed the Ceará team’s goal and before the game was restarted, there was a generalized fight between fans of the home team in the upper ring of the bleachers located to the left of the booths. transmission, behind the goal of the Cuiabá team, with the seats of the chairs thrown at each other. Including hitting people in the lower ring, in which they entered the lawn with the aim of taking refuge from the fight. Then there was the sound of police shots to contain and dissipate the confusion in the upper ring, as a result of which the people who were in the lower ring, entered the playing field en masse, with the aim of taking refuge from the confusion. However, some fans tried to attack players from the Ceará team, where they ran towards the access tunnel to the changing rooms, as well as the visiting team and the referee team along with the police, in order to protect everyone’s physical integrity. (…) After 13 minutes of the start of the invasion, I decided to end the game, as I understood that there would be no security guarantee for the restart (…)“, wrote the judge in part of the document.

See what the articles say

“Article 205 – Prevent the continuation of the match, event or equivalent that is being disputed, due to intentional insufficient numbers of its athletes or in any other way.

PENALTY: fine, from R$ 100 to R$ 100 thousand, and loss of points in dispute in favor of the opponent, according to the regulations.

Paragraph 1 The sporting entity is subject to the penalties of this article if the suspension of the match has been proven to have been caused or provoked by its fans”.

“Article 211 – Fail to maintain the place that you have indicated for the event to be held with the necessary infrastructure to ensure full guarantee and safety for its realization.

PENALTY: fine, from R$ 100 to R$ 100 thousand, and interdiction of the place, when applicable, until the requirements contained in the decision are satisfied”.

“Article 213 – Failure to take measures capable of preventing and repressing:

I – disorders in your sports venue;

II – invasion of the field or place of the sporting event;

III – throwing objects on the field or place of the sporting event.

PENALTY: fine, from BRL 100 to BRL 100 thousand.

Paragraph 1 When the disorder, invasion or launch of an object is of high severity or causes damage to the progress of the sporting event, the practice entity may be punished with the loss of command of the field from one to ten matches, events or equivalent, when participating of the official competition.

Paragraph 2 If the disorder, invasion or launch of an object is made by the opposing entity’s fans, both the host entity and the opposing entity will be punishable, but only when proven that they also contributed to the fact”.

CBF RGC 2022

“Article 19 – A match may only be postponed, interrupted or suspended if at least one of the following reasons occurs:

I – lack of security;

V – conflicts or serious disturbances on the field or in the stadium”;

“Article 20 – When the match is suspended for any of the reasons provided for in article 19 of this RGC, this will be done after judgment of the corresponding process by the STJD:

I – if the Club that caused the suspension of the match was winning or the match was tied, such Club will be declared a loser by the score of 3 to 0 (three to zero)”