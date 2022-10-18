STJD prosecutor denounces Ceará and Sport and asks for preventive punishment and interdiction of Castelão and Ilha do Retiro | football

The Prosecutor’s Office of the Superior Court of Sports Justice filed on Monday night with the request for a preliminary injunction and preventive suspension against Ceará and Sport, for the field invasions that took place last Sunday, in Castelão and Ilha do Retiro, in games of the Series A and B of the Brazilian Championship, against Cuiabá and Vasco, respectively.

+See Serie A table

+See the Serie B table

The two clubs were denounced in three articles of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code (articles 205, 211 and 213) and also in articles 19 and 20 of the CBF’s General Regulations for Competitions, and may be punished with loss of field control (from one to ten matches), fine and also points.

1 of 3 Police officers pepper spray Sport x Vasco on Ilha do Retiro — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press Police officers pepper spray Sport x Vasco on Retiro Island — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press

Article 205 of the CBJD and 19 of the General Regulations of Competition, speak of loss of points (in this case for Sport and Ceará) if it is proven that the matches in question have been proven to be suspended because of the respective fans.

However, according to the lawyer specialized in sports law, Luís Eduardo Barbosa, wanted by the ge, the punishment doesn’t fit in both cases, as both matches were declared over and not “suspended”.

Referee reports confusion on score sheet and Sport should be punished

In a preliminary injunction, the Prosecutor’s Office also asked for the prohibition of Arena Castelão and Ilha do Retiro, that teams play behind closed doors in the next matches as home teams and are not entitled to charge tickets in games as visitors.

Articles that clubs were denounced in the CBJD

Article 205 – Prevent the continuation of the match, event or equivalent that is being disputed, due to intentional insufficiency of its athletes or by any other way.

Feather: fine, from R$ 100 to R$ 100 thousand, and loss of points in dispute in favor of the opponent, in accordance with the regulations.

Paragraph 1 The sporting entity is subject to the penalties of this article if the suspension of the match has been proven to be caused or provoked by its fans.

Article 211 – Failing to maintain the location that you have indicated for the event with the necessary infrastructure to ensure full guarantee and safety for its realization.

Feather: fine, from R$ 100 to R$ 100 thousand, and interdiction of the place, when applicable, until the requirements contained in the decision are satisfied.

Article 213 – Failure to take measures capable of preventing and repressing:

I – disorders in your sports venue;

II – invasion of the field or place of the sporting event;

III – throwing objects on the field or place of the sporting event.

Feather: fine, from BRL 100 to BRL 100 thousand.

Paragraph 1 When the disorder, invasion or launch of an object is of high severity or causes damage to the progress of the sporting event, the practice entity may be punished with the loss of control of the field from one to ten matches, tests or equivalent, when participating in the official competition.

Paragraph 2 If the disorder, invasion or launch of an object is done by the opposing entity’s fans, both the host entity and the opposing entity will be punishable, but only when proven that they also contributed to the fact.

2 of 3 Confusão, Ceará, Cuiabá — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM Confusion, Ceará, Cuiabá — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM

Articles which clubs were denounced in the General Regulations of Competitions 2022

Article 19 – A match can only be postponed, interrupted or suspended if at least one of the following reasons occurs:

I – lack of security;

V – conflicts or serious disturbances on the field or in the stadium;

Article 20 – When the match is suspended for any of the reasons provided for in art. 19 of this RGC, this will be done after judgment of the corresponding case by the STJD:

I – if the Club which caused the suspension of the match was winning or the match was tied, such Club will be declared loser by the score of 3 to 0 (three to zero).

Ceará and Cuiabá draw at Castelão on an afternoon of much confusion

Vasco athletes denounced

The STJD Attorney’s Office also denounced midfielder Luiz Henrique and striker Raniel, both from Vasco, for provoking Sport’s fans in the celebration of the Rio club’s equalizing goal.

In the summary of the match, the referee Raphael Claus narrated that he expelled Luiz Henrique for throwing a tennis and a chair in the direction of the opposing crowd, while Raniel was warned for unsportsmanlike behavior when provoking the opposing crowd.

3 of 3 Raniel’s celebration towards Sport fans — Photo: Aldo Carneiro/Pernambuco Press Raniel’s celebration towards the Sport fans — Photo: Aldo Carneiro/Pernambuco Press

Raniel will respond to the STJD do Futebol for violating article 258-A of the CBJD, which provides for a suspension of two to six matches.. Luiz Henrique, on the other hand, will respond to Articles 258 with a suspension of one to six matches and 258-A, which provides for a suspension of between two and six matches..