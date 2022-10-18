System fails and Avanti buys tickets before pre-sale

Palmeiras started this Tuesday (18) the sale of tickets for the match against Avaí, scheduled for Saturday (22). As usual, the first pre-sale was scheduled to start at 10 am (Brasilia time), but a glitch in the system allowed the sale to go ahead of schedule.

At around 9 am, Avanti members were able to log into the site and get tickets as planned, regardless of priority. O OUR LECTURE contacted some fans who confirmed the purchase. In the image below, you can see that the email confirmation arrived before 10:00 am, the scheduled start time.

O NP contacted Palmeiras, who confirmed the problem and warned that few tickets were purchased after the deadline: “There was an error in the system, promptly identified and corrected by the ticket sales team. All tickets purchased before the start of the pre-sale will undergo a careful analysis”, said the club.

Some members entitled to first priority even managed to buy another ticket when the system allowed normal access, without the first ticket being counted. Duplicate purchases will also be analyzed by Palmeiras.

Palmeiras and Avaí will face each other next Saturday (22), at 21:00 (Brasília time) and tickets for the match cost between R$ 120 and R$ 300 in full. In addition to the opponent from Florianópolis, Alviverde still faces Fortaleza, on November 2, and América-MG, on November 9, at Allianz Parque.

