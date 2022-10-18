Taison admits family issues hampered year at Inter and leaves future open | International

Although he had a good performance against Botafogo, when he entered the second half and helped the team to win, Taison acknowledged that his performance in the current season was below expectations. Mostly because of the family problems faced. Within a few months, the striker lost his brother and father.

The player’s father, Admir Oliveira Freda, died two weeks ago from cancer. It was the second blow to the player’s family in 2022. In February, Taison had to deal with the death of his brother, Leandro Barcellos Freda, in a police incident in Florianópolis.

– (The family issue) affected me a lot because I came from abroad to take care of them and unfortunately I lost two very important people in my life. It affected me a lot, I couldn’t rest, sleep well. Today (Sunday) I went in well. I have to show it on the field and help my teammates – said shirt 7 in the mixed zone at Nilton Santos.

My year is very complicated by family problems. I buried my father and my brother. This I feel every night, before I go to sleep I always think about them” — Taison, Inter forward

Former starter, Taison became a reserve with Mano Menezes. Of the 38 matches with the coach, the striker participated in only 18, three of them since the beginning. Adds one goal and two assists in this period. In the year, there are four passes for teammates to score in 30 games.

With a contract until June 30, 2023, the striker leaves his future at the club open and says that the situation will be discussed at the right time. At the moment, he is focused on helping Inter achieve their goals in the final rounds of the Brasileirão, even if he is coming off the bench.

– I am grateful to be at Inter, I am grateful to have come back. My year is very complicated by family problems. I buried my father and my brother. This I feel every night, before going to sleep I always think about them. Sometimes it affected my training a lot. But I’m focused. My contract is running out, but I’m not going to speed things up. If I have to stay, I will be very happy – he declared.

Taison will be suspended in the next round, against Coritiba, for having received the third yellow card. The colorado squad will present itself again this Tuesday afternoon at the CT of Parque Gigante and start preparing for the match, which will be played at 6 pm on Sunday, at Couto Pereira.

