TAP CEO hires her husband’s “personal trainer” to be a director at the company

A new controversy has arisen at Portugal’s flagship and state-owned airline, TAP, now involving a hiring made by the company’s CEO.





After the controversial case of the purchase of luxurious BMW cars to transport TAP’s top bosses came to light, while it is suffering losses, new news should increase tensions in the company. This is because, as reported by the well-known Portuguese channel TVI, the company’s newest employee is Isabel Nicolau, Director of the Continuous Improvement and Sustainability Department, with a monthly salary of €15,000 (R$77,000).

Isabel has never worked in aviation and is a civil engineer by training, having previously worked in a wellness clinic, where she provides services related to physical activities and body health.

The biggest point is the fact that the clinic belongs to her husband and among the clients is the husband of Christine Ourmières-Widenerthe CEO of TAP, who took over the company after its renationalization during the pandemic.





In fact, according to the Portuguese media, the husbands of the two women have a partnership in a non-profit triathlon association. This closeness between Christine and Isabel was seen as a kind of privilege by the SPAC – Civil Aviation Pilots Union, which represents TAP aviators.

According to SPAC, this contract “it is the final straw in the saga of scandals involving the administration of TAP”. A favoritism for friends of the CEO would be being done, without need or qualification, claims the entity, which demanded an immediate solution to this problem from António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal.

So far, neither the Portuguese government nor TAP has spoken about the matter, as well as its CEO, who did not explain the creation of the department and the reason for hiring a person from outside aviation.



