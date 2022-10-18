Taylor Swift: Scooter Braun sells singer’s albums for $405 million

Taylor Swift remains all mysterious with her new projects! Nobody knows if there will be new albums and unreleased singles, what we do know is that, the blonde continues re-recording her latest albums after problems with his old label. On Wednesday night (17), an unprecedented revelation shocked the industry! Scooter Braun sold the diva’s first 6 albums for nearly half a billion dollars.

Read more:

The story begins when Swift decides to re-record his original hit albums after Scooter Braun the powerful manager of artists such as Justin bieber and Ariana Grandebought his six-album catalog from the label Big Machine Records in 2019, these being: “Taylor Swift” (2006), “Fearless” (2008), “Speak Now” (2010), “Red” (2012), “1989” (2014) and “Reputation” (2017).

The American singer had a personal conflict with Braun and was upset with the purchase, that deprived you of the right to your masterswhich are recordings that can be played on streams, CDs, movies, series and other places to which they can be assigned.

However, the lyrics and musical composition of these songs can be contractually separated from the phonograms, which occurs in the case of Taylor, and so she is re-recording her latest albumsnow in a new label, Universal Music (under the seal Republic Records).

But according to information from billboardafter Swift made the decision to re-record their albums one by one, to attract fans to their older songs, Scooter Braun decided to sell the singer’s catalog for a Los Angeles investment fund, Shamrockfor an expressive value of no less than US$ 405 million ( about BRL 2.2 billion reais).

Therefore, the catalog of the voice of “Look What You Made Me Do” just became one of the most valuable in history. O President of Music and Publications at NBCUniversal, Mike KnoblochI told billboardwhich supposes that taylor is exposing its new music to the widest possible audience. For now, his strategy focuses on family movies, but he thinks that approach is unlikely to last forever.