Technician ranking points Abel ahead of Tite: Well deserved!

Abel Ferreira really has the ball full.

The Palmeiras coach was elected the 26th best coach in the world, ahead of names like Marcelo Gallardo (31st), Tite (32nd) and José Mourinho (35th).

And nothing more than deserved, since Abel’s work at Verdão is really impeccable.

Without exaggeration, Palmeiras de Ferreira would have great chances to finish in the top-3 of any championship IN THE WORLD!

Even in England.

And it could even emerge champion of the once very strong Italian league.

But this list has only one problem.

It was created by Four Four Two Magazine, which last week placed Pelé as the FOURTH BEST PLAYER IN HISTORY!

Well, but the ranking of coaches is much more compatible with reality than the mandrake list released last week.

Below, check out the 50 best coaches according to Four Four Two:

1st – Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

2nd – Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

3rd – Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

4th – Antonio Conte (Tottenham)

5th – Stefano Pioli (Milan)

6th – Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

7th – Thomas Tuchel (no club)

8 – Graham Potter (Chelsea)

9th – Julian Nagelsmann (Bayern Munich)

10th – Diego Simeone (Atlético de Madrid)

11th – Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany)

12th – Christophe Galtier (Paris Saint-Germain)

13th – Eddie Howe (Newcastle)

14th – Xavi (Barcelona)

15th – Erik ten Hag (Manchester United)

16th – Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

17th – Christian Streich (Freiburg)

18th – Roberto Mancini (Italy)

19th – Urs Fischer (Union Berlin)

20th – Unai Emery (Villarreal)

21st – Oliver Glasner (Eintracht Frankfurt)

22nd – Mauricio Pochettino (without club)

23rd – Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

24th – Arne Slot (Feyenoord)

25th – David Moyes (West Ham)

26th – Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras)

27th – Luciano Spalletti (Napoli)

28th – Julen Lopetegui (no club)

29th – Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark)

30th – Ange Postecoglou (Celtic)

31st – Marcelo Gallardo (River Plate)

32nd – Tite (Brazil)

33rd – Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace)

34th – Luis Enrique (Spain)

35th – Jose Mourinho (Rome)

36th – Ivan Juric (Torino)

37th – Thomas Frank (Brentford)

38th – Regis Le Bris (Lorient)

39th – Marco Silva (Fulham)

40th – Simone Inzaghi (International)

41st – Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton)

42nd – Igor Tudor (Olympique de Marseille)

43rd – Lucien Favre (Nice)

44th – Giovanni van Bronckhorst (Rangers)

45th – Paulo Fonseca (Lille)

46th – Vincenzo Italiano (Fiorentina)

47th – Jesse Marsch (Leeds)

48th – Marco Rose (RB Leipzig)

49th – Maurizio Sarri (Lazio)

50th – Gareth Southgate (England)

