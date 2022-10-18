The Batman Director is Developing Several Rogues Movies » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Batman director Matt Reeves is developing several rogues gallery films focusing on characters like Scarecrow and Clayface.

Matt Reeves is developing several the Batman spinoff films centered on members of the hero’s rogues gallery, including recognizable villains Scarecrow and Clayface. The director’s 2022 film introduced audiences to Robert Pattinson’s take on DC Comics’ Caped Crusader. the Batman It was both critically and financially successful, and Reeves is currently developing a sequel that was confirmed at CinemaCon 2022.

the Batman introduced audiences to Reeves’ new vision of Gotham City, removed from Warner Bros. Discovery and following a younger, less experienced Batman during the early years of his career. Trapped in a vast conspiracy that involved both Gotham’s criminal underworld and his own family legacy, Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne is forced to face off against a variety of villains, including Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell’s Penguin and Paul Dano’s Riddler. With a sequel and spin-off series focused on Farrell’s Penguin currently in development, Reeves’ Gotham is set to expand, but it’s now been reported that other projects will bring several recognizable comedic villains into Reeves’ world.

According to THRto Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly interested in developing a spin-off film series for Reeves. the Batman world that would focus on a member of Batman’s rogues gallery. Under Reeves’ guidance as part of his first contract with the studio, a number of writers and directors are coming together to develop feature films centered around “established and more obscure” villains, with Scarecrow, Clayface and Professor Pyg being highlighted as potential characters. As the director and studio rely on expanding the world of the Batmanvillain-centric projects are still “in the early stages of pregnancy.”

How Batman 2 Could Set Up Future Spinoffs

With the Batman Featuring its own Joker in the form of the scarred, imprisoned incarnation of Barry Keoghan, the movie version of Gotham City has already established itself as a perfect world for exploration in spinoff media. Pattinson’s Batman has been active for about a year now and has already established itself in the eyes of the GCPD and the criminal underworld. He has already formed a relationship with the Joker, as seen in Keoghan’s deleted scene. Thus, one way in which the world of the Batman can be further explored is through a series or movie focused on Keoghan’s Joker, exploring how he fell into villainy and ended up facing the Dark Knight, leading to his incarceration. Other potential spin-offs could be established through projects exploring the other Arkham State Hospital patients, as Reeves’ take on Arkham Asylum has a long history tied to the Waynes.

With Henry Cavill’s Superman returning and Warner Bros. Discovery in the midst of reconsidering how it will approach its theatrical future, news of the studio investing in spin-offs is sure to be welcomed by dedicated fans of the Batman. With the film becoming the fifth highest-grossing film of 2022, it’s clear that audiences have welcomed Reeves’ noir-inspired take on the hero and want to see more of his world. While the studios’ plans are still in early development, viewers are sure to speculate which Batman rogues gallery will be brought to life next.

