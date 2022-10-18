The Batman’s Riddler Actor Details Extensive On-Set Spoiler Protections

The Batman’s Riddler actor Paul Dano details the intense spoiler protection protocols that were in place on the set of the DC movie last year.

Paul Dano details the extensive spoiler protections on the set of the Batman. Before the BatmanDano was known for performances by eccentric villains like the unholy preacher Eli Sunday in the Paul Thomas Anderson film There will be blood and cruel slave owner John Tibeats in Steve McQueen’s film 12 years of slavery. Earlier this year, Dano made his DC debut as Edward Nashton, a serial killer who preys on Gotham City’s elite and taunts the police with ciphers and riddles à la the Zodiac Killer.

Damage as the Riddler was one of many performances by the Batman which has been met with many accolades, including Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Barry Keoghan as The joker . As a big-budget comic book blockbuster, several steps were taken to ensure that the DC movie’s secrets weren’t spoiled during production. This included fake casting listings, shooting fake scenes, and various spoiler protection protocols.

During a recent profile of QADano detailed some of these spoiler protection protocols that were in place in the Batman. On set, the actor received hard copies of all production materials, which were stored strictly in a “special binder” equipped with a blocking and tracking device. Read what Dano shared below:

Don’t miss it. Put it in your special binder. This was the first time I had a binder with a lock code. Then they added a tracking device.

Batman’s intense spoiler protection went even further

the BatmanDano’s intense spoiler protection went far beyond Dano’s special binder. Prior to the film’s release, cast lists indicated that Keoghan was playing GCPD officer Stanley Merkel and director Matt Reeves even filmed fake scenes with the actor dressed as a police officer just to throw fans off. While leaks and rumors inevitably occurred, it wasn’t until the BatmanIn the penultimate scene, it was revealed that Keoghan was playing the Clown Prince of Crime. Officially credited as “Unnamed Arkham Prisoner”, Reeves later confirmed that he was playing the iconic villain and a deleted scene from the Batman revealed more about Keoghan’s take on the Joker.

With the BatmanThe intense spoiler protection protocols have largely paid off, the sequel will likely be treated the same throughout the production process. the batman 2 it was announced earlier in its year with Pattinson and Reeves returning, though any details beyond that remain elusive. This can be frustrating for fans who are currently in the dark about the sequel’s stories and villains. However, it ultimately results in a better viewing experience when a film’s secrets are properly protected throughout the production process. if the Batman were any indication, the sequel should be filled with similar surprising revelations.

