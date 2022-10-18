The European Union has a new enemy: 8K TVs

THE TVs are the latest target of heavy regulation by the European Union. As of March 1, 2023, all devices sold in the bloc’s countries must comply with the standards set out in the new Energy Efficiency Index (EEI)which determines the maximum power consumption by devices.

If we consider the current market, no 8K resolution TV available today, other than 4K with OLED, microLED, QLED, QNED and QD-LED screens, and LCD LED with local dimming, will be able to be marketed in Europe from next year, what is making life makers mad.

And yes, this measure WILL affect the global market.

TVs will have to consume less energy

The latest energy category for energy consumption by electronic displays (TVs, monitors, anything with a screen) was introduced in the European Union on March 1, 2021, and implemented a near-zero tolerance regime for manufacturers. At the time, the maximum EEI for displays with resolutions up to Full HD (in practice, 1,980 x 1,080 or 2,138,400 pixels) could not exceed a maximum index of 0.90, while models up to 4K were limited to a value of 1.10. .

These numbers, according to the website Digital Trendswere defined based on TV models that the EU analyzed, which were manufactured and sold in the bloc between 2012 and 2017. The methodology and criteria used by legislators to determine the current limits of the ERA were not disclosed.

Under the 2021 rules, TVs and other displays with resolutions higher than 2160p were not subject to energy consumption restrictions, but this will change from 2023, with the implementation of an even more restrictive limit, which lowered the maximum values ​​also to the other resolutions.

From March 1st onwards, no screens up to Full HD sold in the Old World will be able to exceed a maximum EEI of 0.75, while those above this resolution will be limited to 0.90, with no exceptions this time.

Translating the maximum EEI for consumption in watts, we have the following table for TVs and monitors 4K, 8K, or any other resolution in between, in several inches:

40″: 48 W;

48 W; 42″: 53 W;

53 W; 48″: 66 W;

66 W; 55″: 84 W;

84 W; 65″: 112 W;

112 W; 75″: 141 W;

141 W; 77″: 148 W;

148 W; 83″: 164 W;

164 W; 85″: 169 W;

169 W; 88″: 178 W.

Why are manufacturers worried now? When the 2021 EEI was implemented, it put all 8K and 4K resolution TVs, with OLED, QLED or LED LCD panels with local dimming, in the red band of the energy rating, but the models still remained within the maximum limits acceptable by the European Union; thus, these devices and their successors could continue to be sold on the continent.

With the new ERA, things change radically: as the maximum limit is much lower, all 8K televisions, which did not need to observe limits until then, break the barrier and because of that, they can no longer be sold in the European bloc countries. , as of March 2023. Likewise, 4K models of various display technologies also do not comply with the new rules.

OLED, HDR and 8K, the new villains

Let’s take the LG C1 as an example, a 65″ TV that we reviewed in 2021. Thanks to the 4K OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, its consumption medium reaches 467 W, more than 4 times the EU maximum limit for an equivalent-sized TV, just 112 W.

In post-COVID-19 pandemic times, the world has entered a phase of questioning and re-evaluating consumption, due to shortages generated by damaged supply chains, widespread recession and other factors. Energy demand also rose, with more people staying at home, both to consume content and to work (home office).

As a result, the European Union presented in 2021 a set of more restrictive measures to increase the bloc’s energy efficiency, which includes completely ceasing carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. There is also an effort to discourage the production and sale of “energy devices inefficient”, and encourage the replacement of those in use by models that consume less, including TVs, monitors and other displays.

The big problem with the new restriction for screens is that the model was developed with models up to 4K in mind, and instead of setting a higher limit for 8K models, which have 4 times more pixels than 4K models, and 16 times more than a Full HD TV.

However, European lawmakers have decided that 8K models must abide by the same rules for devices up to 2160p. OLED screens, as well as brightness features such as HDR10, local dimming and others, and higher refresh rates, to meet the gaming audience, also drive consumption high.

Manufacturers recognize that there will be problems in adapting their lines to the new European reality; Marek Maciejewski, Director of Product Development at TCL Europe, told the website FlatpanelsHD during IFA 2022, that if the new rules come into force the way they are today, “goodbye 8K”, at least for Europe.

Samsung representatives, on the other hand, claim that it is possible to adapt 8K technology to the new legislation, but that this “will not be easy”, and obviously, the additional cost will be passed on to the consumer.

Changes will affect the global TV market

Considering the standard behavior of European Union legislators, revising the rules to accommodate 8K models at different thresholds than 4K TVs is unlikely to happen, and the rules will take effect as they are presented. Ignoring the entire local market is also not an option, so manufacturers will have to shimmy and adapt.

Such changes will undoubtedly affect the global market, as companies will not maintain different models for different regions, thus, the next generations of TVs will have to be more economical, which will be beneficial from the point of view of consumption and sustainability.

On the other hand, plans to encourage a faster adoption of 8K will have to be stopped, both on the hardware side, with a lower supply until screen consumption meets European rules, and on the side of content producers.

And this is not an unprecedented situation, just see that Apple lost the dispute with the EU over the adoption of USB-C in the iPhone; however, the company can circumvent the decision by adopting induction charging.

