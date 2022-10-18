The Farofeiros, in the Megapix Session, and Sabadão Com The Rock are the highlights of the weekend

Disclosure

Thursday’s attraction (20) is four feature films with doubles of protagonists who form a perfect partnership, starting at 2:50 pm. Brothers Tim and Ted Jr in The Mighty Boss; My Ex Is A Spy with friends Audrey and Morgan; bodyguard Michael Bryce and his protege Darius Kincaid in Double Explosive; and prisoners Ray Breslin and Emil Rottmayer in Escape Route (2013) can be seen in Duos Em Ação.

the lighthouse keepers is the title of the week in the Megapix Session, Friday (21), at 21h. A darling of the channel’s audience, the national comedy brings a group of friends, on a vacation trip, who will have to deal with all possible perrengues. Laughter is guaranteed with Mauricio Manfrini, Cacau Protásio, Danielle Winits and a great cast.

On Saturday (22), Megapix shows an unmissable schedule, without a break, with five films by one of the favorite actors of fans of the action genre, the strong Dwayne Johnson, starting at 4:15 pm. G.I. Joe – Retaliation, The Scorpion King, Hercules, Baywatch – SOS Malibu and Fast & Furious 7 are on the special Saturday With The Rock.

Tuesday’s highlight (25) on the channel are three titles with extremely intelligent characters, the famous know-it-all, starting at 7pm. Scientist Doc Brown in Back to the Future Part III; the boy Henry in Henry’s Book; and Bank of Spain Assault with engineer Thom can be seen in Megapix Geniuses.

THURSDAY (20)

Doubles in Action

The Mighty Boss

On Thursday, the 20th, at 2:50 pm

Little Tim needs to share his parents’ attention with the arrival of a new brother. When he discovers that the baby is more than he seems, the two grow closer and embark on a mission to save the world.

Directed by: Tom McGrath

Cast: Miles Bakshi, Alec Baldwin, Tobey Maguire, Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow

USA. 2017. Animation. 98 min.

My Ex Is A Spy

On Thursday, the 20th, at 4:40 pm

Audrey and a friend are surprised by criminals who start a pursuit of the duo. Soon, she discovers that the events are linked to her ex-boyfriend Drew, who has omitted to be a government spy.

Directed by: Susanna Fogel

Cast: Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Justin Theroux, Sam Heughan, Lolly Adefope

Canada. USA. Hungary. 2018. Comedy. 112 min.

Double Explosive

On Thursday, the 20th, at 18:50

An elite bodyguard has a new client: a hitman he used to be estranged from in the past. Now, they will have to put their differences aside to work together.

Directed by: Patrick Hughes

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Salma Hayek, Elodie Yung

Bulgaria. USA. Netherlands. Hong Kong. 2017. Action. 118 min.

Escape Route (2013)

On Thursday, the 20th, at 21:00

Ray Breslin designs escape-proof prisons. When he is sent to an isolated jail in the middle of the ocean, he must find a loophole that will allow him to escape. For this, he will have the help of Emil Rottmayer.

Directed by: Mikael Hafström

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jim Caviezel

USA. 2013. Action. 112 min.

FRIDAY (21)

Megapix session

the lighthouse keepers

On Friday, the 21st, at 21:00

When four co-workers are scheduled to enjoy the long holiday at a beach house, things don’t go as planned and they get into a big robbery.

Directed by: Roberto Santucci

Cast: Aline Riscado, Antônio Fragoso, Cacau Protásio, Charles Paraventi, Danielle Winits, Mauricio Manfrini

Brazil. 2018. Comedy. 103 min.

SATURDAY (22)

Saturday With The Rock/Grand Films Session

G.I. Joe – Retaliation

On Saturday the 22nd at 4:15 pm

In addition to fighting the dangerous and known enemy Cobra, the GI Joes will face the government, which threatens their existence. For that, they will ally themselves with Joseph Colton, the original GI

Directed by: Jon M. Chu

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis, Adrianne Palicki

USA. 2013. Action. 106 min.

The Scorpion King

On Saturday, the 22nd, at 18:00

In ancient Egypt, the tyrant Memnon massacred his opponents with the help of a sorceress. Now, the survivors’ hope is Mathayus, hired to assassinate her.

Directed by: Chuck Russell

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kelly Hu, Steven Brand, Michael Clarke Duncan

Germany. Belgium. USA. 2002. Adventure. 87 min.

Hercules

On Saturday the 22nd at 7:25 pm

After performing his 12 labors, Hercules, the son of Zeus, is hired by the king of Thrace to train his army. His mission is to turn his men into bloodthirsty and merciless warriors.

Directed by: Brett Ratner

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane, John Hurt

USA. Hungary. 2014. Action. 95 min.

Baywatch – SOS Malibu

On Saturday, the 22nd, at 21:00

Former swimmer Matt Brody trains to be a lifeguard with Lt. Mitch Buchannon. Despite the bad relationship between the two, when a criminal scheme threatens the bay, they team up to protect the place.

Directed by: Seth Gordon

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra

China. USA. UK. 2017. Action. 120 min.

Fast & Furious 7

On Saturday, the 22nd, at 23:00

Toretto’s family is fiercely pursued by an assassin who seeks to avenge his brother’s death. As they flee, they still need to rescue a computer genius who is being targeted by terrorists.

Directed by: James Wan

Cast: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson

USA. Japan. 2015. Action. 131 min.

TUESDAY (25)

Megapix geniuses

Back to the Future Part III

On Tuesday, the 25th, at 19:00

After receiving an 1885 letter from his old friend Doc Brown, Marty McFly travels to the Wild West to find him. There, he discovers that Doc is in trouble and on the run from a gang of thugs.

Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Mary Steenburgen, Christopher Lloyd, Michael J. Fox

USA. 1990. Adventure. 118 min.

Henry’s Book

On Tuesday, the 25th, at 21:00

Henry, an 11-year-old genius, falls in love with his neighbor. When her mother discovers notes in a book that indicate that the girl is being abused, they seek to rescue her.

Directed by: Colin Trevorrow

Cast: Jacob Tremblay, Jaeden Lieberher, Naomi Watts

USA. 2017. Drama. 105 min.

Bank of Spain Assault

On Tuesday, the 25th, at 23:05

Engineer Thom agrees to participate in a robbery at the Bank of Spain. Calculated in every detail, the theft becomes an incessant fight against time so that they can get along in the middle of the World Cup.

Directed by: Jaume Balagueró

Cast: Freddie Highmore, Famke Janssen, Liam Cunningham, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Sam Riley

Spain. 2021. Action. 118 min.