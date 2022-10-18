the looks featured on the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala – Observer

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ first gala took place last year on the occasion of the opening of this museum in the city of Los Angeles, dedicated to the art and science of the film industry. Last Saturday, October 15, actress Laura Dern — who is part of the board of directors — was at the door, behind the check-in table, welcoming colleagues, friends and guests for the second edition of the event. At least, that’s how David Canfield, a journalist for Vanity Fair magazine, testified to it.

At the second Academy Museum Gala, four industry figures were honored: Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton; Julia Roberts, who received the Icon award, given to an artist with “significant global impact”, as the organization describes it, and which was presented by George Clooney; producer Mike Lee, responsible for films like “Parasite”; and Steve McQueen, the first black man to direct an Oscar-winning film, “12 Years a Slave.”

As with all galas that bring together major Hollywood stars, the eyes of the international press are now focused on the looks of the red carpet. Hailey Bieber, Amal Clooney, Kaia Gerber, Julia Roberts, Lily Collins and Tilda Swinton are some of the actresses featured in the Observer photo gallery. Click on the image to see the most striking looks that went through the second gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.