THE NEW NETFLIX ROMANTIC SERIES that fans are already loving

Netflix already has the next love story that will win over fans. It’s about fresh start, a limited series that will air in Italy and feature Zoe Saldana. As with other productions of the genre, the expectation is that the series will quickly reach the Top 10 of the service.

Nonetheless, fresh start is not just a romance-only series, the series also tackles other themes such as overcoming and life change. In fact, the series has a sensitive theme that will make fans get emotional with each episode and the best, want to watch the next one.

Well, if you already think you’ll enjoy watching the series, here’s what we know.

the plot of fresh start

Fresh Start revolves around Amy. The young woman has just flown out of Texas and is exploring Italy and trying to experience what she may never have time to do again. Among the things, taking art classes and trying amazing food. However, a chance meeting with Lino, an Italian chef, leads to the romance of a lifetime.

The two embark on a life together filled with love, but it’s not without difficulty. Amy’s parents want her to go back to law school, while Lino’s parents aren’t sure if he will marry a black woman from America.

The two persevere, marrying and continuing to accept what life offers them, even when the going gets tough. As they adjust to life in America, Lino struggles to find a job that satisfies him. In Italy, he was a chef at a restaurant, but he’s having trouble getting into that realm in the United States.

He starts working as a waiter, but struggles with not being able to do what he really loves. Life changes when Lino is diagnosed with cancer. What was supposed to be a beautiful life of food and art turned into doctor visits and cancer treatments as he tried to raise a young daughter. Audiences will have to watch to see how Lino and Amy overcome their obstacles and how their love prevails.

fresh start premieres on Netflix in October 21st.

Who’s in the series?

Zoe Saldaña plays Amy. The actress is recognized for her work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Gamora, Avatar, and Star Trek. In turn, Eugenio Mastrandrea plays Lino, the chef. Mastrandrea has been in the shows La fuggitiva and Nero a meta.

The rest of the cast includes Danielle Deadwyler (Station Eleven) as Zora, Keith David (Entergalactic, The Princess and the Frog) as Hershel​​​​​​, Kellita Smith (Z Nation) as Lynn, Judith Scott as Maxine ​, Lucia Sardo as Filomena, Terrell Carter (A House Divided, Empire) as Ken​​​​​​​, Medalion Rahimi (NCIS: Los Angeles, Pam & Tommy) as Laila.

Watch the trailer for fresh start.

