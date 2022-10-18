The reality between Luizão’s difficult contract renewal with Tricolor

It’s a consensus among all São Paulo fans: Luizão was one of the highlights of Tricolor’s hard-fought draw with Palmeiras last Sunday, at Allianz Parque. The defender was the only one in the position who stayed throughout the match and helped the team with seriousness and air play.

However, there is a big unknown regarding the future of the player with the São Paulo shirt. With a contract expiring at the end of January 2023, the player has yet to renew his contract. Worse, his managers did not accept the club’s various offers.

Some say that Luizão is already agreed with a European club. The English Fulham, the Greek Olympiakos and Portuguese clubs such as Benfica and Porto are the clubs pointed out as favorites to welcome the 20-year-old. Luizão was revealed at this year’s Copinha.

Recently, Benfica refused proposals for defender Morato, another former Made In Cotia, and renewed with the defender until 2027, but will certainly receive millionaire offers next year for the appreciation of Morato in Portugal. In this case, the replacement with Luizão would make sense for the “incarnates”. In time: if Morato is sold, São Paulo would be entitled to up to 17% of the transaction. That’s because Tricolor holds 15% of the defender’s economic rights and has another 2% with the solidarity mechanism.

And Sao Paulo? The club understands the complicated situation but has not thrown in the towel. The directors are still trying to convince Luizão, who started his first steps at Palmeiras and at the age of 15 moved to Cotia, to renew his contract and stay longer, with a good possibility of being used more as a starter.

In terms of comparison, Luizão’s scenario is similar to that of Marquinhos, a striker who did not renew his contract, left Tricolor and went to Arsenal. São Paulo still harbors a sliver of hope and hopes that the situation with their young defender will be resolved in a positive way.

In short, the situation is delicate but not yet defined.

