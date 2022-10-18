The satellites sent by Elon Musk are starting to get in the way of astronomers

The world is increasingly evolving in technology, which requires access to better internet and this fact encourages large companies to seek to increase their possibilities. There is some concern in the space science environment with SpaceX’s plans. This fact is due to the investment of the Elon Musk to expand the internet worldwide with the sending satelliteshowever, this movement has caused problems for astronomical research.

SpaceX and the consequences presented

So far, the company has sent into space around 3 thousand satellites, in order to achieve its main objective, which is to improve the quality of services offered to its users. She stated that although these first satellites have already been launched, another 30,000 are still scheduled to be sent in the coming periods.

The company behind this is SpaceX, as we mentioned earlier, but they ended up calling this group of satellites sent into space ‘starlink‘. The idea is very ambitious, being it to distribute broadband internet more easily throughout the world.

However, there was a pronouncement from the Society of Astronomy of Edinburgh (SAE), in Scotland, about the presence of these satellites in the Earth’s orbit and the scholars revealed through photos and videos on social networks the sky with something similar to a meteor shower. . However, these would not be meteors, but the Starlink satellites that could be seen.

Although technological advancement is a fundamental and necessary step for today’s society, there are other issues to be highlighted. In addition to influencing or hindering research carried out in space, the amount of space junk produced is large, as well as, if other technology companies present the same initiative, the problems will increase.

For this reason, there must be a balance between interests, whether scientific or commercial, so that current attitudes do not bring us great consequences in the near future, facilitating decisions to be made.