The truth about the delicious cream of “Teletubbies”!

If you grew up in the 2000s, you sure spent afternoons watching “Teletubbies” on television. The children’s show about the adventures of Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa Laa and Po was a rage among children, mainly because of the yummy cream! Well, the years passed and a fake was revealed: the meal was not pleasant and, according to the actress Nikky Smedleywould make anyone throw up.

Nikky Smedley played Laa-Laa in “Teletubbies” and recounted memories of the recording set in her autobiography “Over the Hill and Far Away”. She assured that she has “Pleasant Memories”, but also made a point of exposing the negative side of being behind the camera. A great example was the smell “terrible” of the place — and all because of the delicious cream!

The children’s characters’ meals were made in a machine from “from a packet of instant mashed potatoes, diluted to the correct consistency and with food coloring to turn pink”. However, failures in cleaning the equipment “It left a nasty stench every time it was opened.”

“It would make you vomit,” he said. Nikky Smedley in the book.

In addition, the actress also said that during the years of “Teletubbies” suffered persecution and harassment by a ‘fan’who sent promiscuous letters to her character. “While it’s always been great to read fan mail, I sometimes found myself on the receiving end of more sinister things. For example, the time I found out I had a stalker. Well, actually, Laa-laa had a stalker,” she said.

“I started getting letters from a grown man who told me what a naughty teletubby I was and what he wanted to do to me – with the yummy cream. yuck“.

At the time, she turned to the boss and the letters simply stopped coming. However, the unpleasant experience made her stop sharing her true profession with other people. “I decided to say that I was a gardener. I liked to talk about plants,” finished.

