The unfair act that Gabriel Menino had against Endrick that made the Plameiras explode

Gabriel Menino was heavily criticized by Palmeiras

October 17, 2022 · 5:30 pm

O palm trees did everything to beat the Sao Pauloat the Allianz Parquelast Sunday (16), but could not overcome Felipe Alveswho in addition to making great saves, saved a penalty from Gustavo Scarpa in the second time. With the setback, the difference to the runner-up International fell again. Now the distance is at 8 points with only 6 rounds to go. Brazilian championship.

With the expulsion of nahuel ferraresi at the end of the first half, Abel Ferreira decided to go up in the second half and put endrick on the field to play a good part of the 2nd half. The athlete made good plays, even in the final stretch of the match he almost scored his first goal for Palestra. The 16-year-old started towards Felipe Alves and was only stopped by Lucas Beraldo, who was eventually expelled. In the next move, shirt 16 had the chance to hit the nets, but Gabriel Menino ended up getting in the way.

Player scolded by fans

That’s because in a dangerous foul near the area, Endrick managed to get free in the area without the defender marking. Gabriel Menino, therefore, would have the option of playing the ball to the forward, who would be free to score his first goal for Verdão and guarantee the victory of Abel Ferreira’s team. However, the midfielder of Alviverde decided to kick on goal and ended up sending the grandstand. The player’s decision angered fans.

revolt of the crowd

“To this day I don’t understand how we give the boy chances. It just makes me ***, it never hits anything”, said the fan. “I saw this and almost had a heart attack when this animal kicked it and didn’t touch it”, pondered a fanatic from Palmeiras. If they passed the ball to Endrick, in addition to him having fewer obstacles in front of him to finish, he would take the São Paulo players by surprise, as everyone was waiting for the direct kick. Having dumb players is complicated, that’s what it is”, concluded another member of the crowd.