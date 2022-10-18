“They don’t enjoy so much prestige”; Leila Pereira defines that she will give up a gringo to seek reinforcements for Abel in 2023

Palmeiras had a scare in the Brasileirão in the last round. After opening 12 points of difference to Internacional just under two weeks ago, Verdão, in its last two matches, ended up stumbling to Atlético Goianiense, in Goiânia, and against São Paulo, at Allianz Parque, last Sunday ( 16). With the draws by 1 to 1 against Dragão and 0 to 0, in the classic, Palestra added only 2 points out of 6 possible and to make matters worse, they saw the gauchos win their two clashes and reduce the alviverde advantage to 8.

Now, Verdão has three games considered accessible for Abel Ferreira’s team to win and finally win its 11th national title: Avaí and América Mineiro, at Allianz Parque, and Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal. Verdão will also be able to score points against Athletico Paranaense, at Arena da Baixada, Fortaleza, in São Paulo and in the last round against Internacional, in Porto Alegre. As the situation is still considered good, Leila Pereira and Anderson Barros continue planning the Biggest Champion in Brazil for 2023.

The board’s first idea is to maintain the backbone of Abel Ferreira’s team. Even for that reason, names like Mayke, Marcos Rocha, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga have already renewed their contracts; Dudu should be the next to extend their bond. The base will also be effective. Endrick and Giovanni, for example, should have more space next season.

Finally, some reinforcements will arrive at the Football Academy, they will not be many, but Leila Pereira will move in the market to make occasional adjustments to the squad or to replace possible departures, such as, for example, Danilo and Piquerez, who have been highly coveted by teams europeans. Leila has in mind to hire a gringo, and as Verdão has 6 foreigners in its team, the representative signaled that she may give up one of them as soon as the Brasileirão ends. The information is from journalist Jorge Nicola.

“Palmeiras intends to give up at least one gringo to go to the market after another foreign player. Verdão will make few moves in the window, but they intend to improve their squad. And then, in order to hire a foreigner, you will have to give up one who is in the cast. Just to remember some names that have been speculated recently at the Club were midfielder Nicolas De La Cruz, who should sign his renewal with River Plate, from Argentina this week, Faravelli, a 29-year-old attacking midfielder, who belongs to Independiente Del Valle, is not such an expensive player, only R$8 million reais. Palmeiras were also the subject of speculation a while ago regarding Martín Ojeda. Argentine, who belongs to Godoy Cruz and who makes an extremely interesting national championship”, stated Nicola, who hinted that Atuesta or Kuscevic should be the athletes who will leave the Football Academy in 2023.

“Kuscevic and Atuesta are not holders and do not enjoy that much prestige. Atuesta still has a little more morale than Kuscevic. Recently, Palmeiras hired an Argentine striker Flaco Lopez and Uruguayan Merentiel, but these are still in the adaptation phase.”, pondered the journalist.