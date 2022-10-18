“They lost morale with the coach”; Abel ‘releases’ and two players have their days numbered at Palmeiras

Palmeiras is one step away from confirming another title Brazilian. Some Palmeiras fans are still afraid, but the advantage is very big and the team led by Abel Ferreira would hardly leave such a chance for another opponent, in this case, the vice-leader Internacional, who is eight points behind at the moment.

For 2023, some punctual departures must happen. The Palestinians want a big boat, but the Palmeiras leaders treat the matter with caution so as not to devalue the players with whom they have a contract in progress. Who has good chances of being loaned or even negotiated definitively is the striker Navarro.

He was one of the first recent bets, but he never pleased the Palmeiras fans 100%. This year, he scored a few goals at the beginning of the Libertadores, but he stopped there. The novelty in this regard is that Internacional treats its hiring as an option if the business with Pedro Raul don’t go ahead, the Goiás striker is highly valued in the market and attracts interest from other teams. The initial information was provided by Revista Colorada.

Palmeiras is open to hear any proposals and is willing to release navarro as long as the deal is good for everyone. If borrowed, it is likely that the transaction will be made with a purchase option or obligation. Thus, in addition to the centre-forward, another who is on the “short list” for departures is the left-back Georgewho receives a high salary and is completely out of the plans.

Both lost morale with the coach, they are not among the most important in the squad and Abel leaves Anderson Barros in charge to officially resolve this issue of departure soon after the end of the Brasileirão. The executive director from Palmeiras is attentive to the market to find a better way and, thus, to get good deals.