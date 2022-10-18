“This time was no different”; Corinthians president is ‘spotted’ at CBF headquarters on the eve of the final against Flamengo

All fans are already bald to know that the return game between Corinthians and Flamengo is scheduled for next Wednesday (19), at 21:30, at Maracanã, after a 0-0 draw last week. The team led by Dorival Júnior wants to assert the command of the field to overcome the opponent and go with the cup under his arm towards the Libertadores final.

The delegation from Timão embarks for Rio de Janeiro on the afternoon of this Tuesday (18), but President Duílio Monteiro Alves had his early arrival and ended up being caught, causing repercussions on social networks: the president paid a visit to the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederationin Barra da Tijuca.

“People who come to play in Rio usually visit the CBF, see friends, talk about football. This time was no different, I came to visit the president and other members of the board”, Duílio told ESPN after leaving the CBF. It is worth remembering that the Paulistas complained a lot about the performance of the referee in the first leg, at Neo Química Arena.

When asked about the matter, the representative guaranteed that the whistle issue was not addressed at the meeting: “No, not today. What we could have done about the refereeing, we did the day after the game. What we want is to have a great game, to be decided on the pitch, for the referee to make a great referee, his entire team and VAR. But not today, it was not a topic of conversation”he pointed out.

“We are very confident. We know it’s a very difficult game, Flamengo has a great team. It is one of the best in Brazil, if not the best, and the Maracanã is packed. But we will have the support of our fans, the 3,800 who will help us a lot, have a great party and help us a lot”concluded Duílio, shortly after confirming that he was a bit uncomfortable after the audio released by VAR.