TP-Link announces Deco S7 routers with support for connecting up to 100 devices

THE TP-Link announced this Monday (17) the Deco S7 which is basically a router kit Wi-Fi Mesh. In this way, the products can support a simultaneous connection of up to 100 devices. Fábio Appel is the manufacturer’s Product Coordinator in Brazil and explains a little about the benefits of this technology embedded in the items:

Thanks to Mesh technology, Deco units work together to form a unified network, capable of eliminating areas of weak signal and thus covering every corner of the house, with features such as seamless roaming, adaptive routing and self-healing. In this way, the user’s smartphone or tablet automatically connects to the fastest Deco unit, even as the customer moves through different environments. The transition is immediate, smooth and seamless, creating a truly seamless online experience.

The brand measure is due to the growing number of devices purchased for home automation purposes. According to a survey by IDC Brazil, these products are expected to increase by 11.9% in homes, and when it comes to Brazil, this percentage is around 30%. Recently, the manufacturer launched the Deco X50 kit, also with Wi-Fi Mesh.

These releases all come to accompany the evolution that intensified because of the pandemic, which boosted the home office and the use of devices in this category. As for the Deco S7, the combined speeds can reach up to 1,900 Mbps. In addition, it can cover areas between 195 m² and 520 m².