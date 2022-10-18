Trips to Maracanã and routine in Tijuca: the origin of Renato Augusto before idolatry at Corinthians | Corinthians

It was in the cramped garage of the Tijuca Park condominium, in a middle-class neighborhood in the north of Rio de Janeiro, that Renato Augusto, one of the players with the greatest sense of space on a soccer field in Brazil, began to take driving practice.

Almost always with his mother’s permission, Corinthians’ number 8 made his first maneuvers behind the wheel of a Celta model car that belonged to Salete.

– Renato was already driving well. He was fascinated, studied the car, applied himself. We leave here to take a walk. He always liked the car very much. One of his dreams still today is to buy one made in 1988, which is the year he was born – said his friend Dimitri Gusman, during a visit by ge to Tijuca Park last Monday.

The practices took place until 2006, when Renato turned 18.

Five months later, in July, the newly qualified player wore Flamengo’s number 10 shirt in a Copa do Brasil final against Vasco. This was a while after watching the semifinal against Ipatinga from the stands of Maracanã, a stadium located just 11 minutes on foot from where he lived.

Today the main name of Corinthians in the search for the same title, at 21:45 (Brasília time) this Wednesday, he meets Flamengo again and the stadium where he lived emotions since childhood. That became his home in the years of Fla and that was still the stage of the 2016 Olympic medal, with the Brazilian team.

– From my house I could hear the noise of the fans at Maracanã when I was a kid. We were idly and said: “What game do you have today? Come on?” It was cheap, there was a ticket for 5 reais at the time and we went in – told Renato Augusto, who has a tattoo of the stadium on his arm, to ge.

Life in Tijuca: friend shows what Renato Augusto’s routine was like around Maracanã

On the eve of the great final of the Copa do Brasil, the reporter was in Tijuca to verify the small distance from the game stage to the place where Renatinho, as he was called, lived.

It was 18 years on the 11th floor of the building that faces the condominium block. There, she lived with her mother Salete and Gracinha, an employee now deceased who lived with her family and who was treated her whole life like a second mother by the Corinthians midfielder.

From there to Maraca, it’s 850 meters. As teenagers, Renato and his friends would go out to Ibituruna Street, turn left around General Canabarro and face the Maracanã.

– There was a way to get in for free, since at the very end of the game they opened the gates. So we would run out of here, several times hidden from our parents, and watch the final five or two minutes of the game that was going on. It was already a blessing to enter and see the Maracanã packed – said Dimitri.

It is in Tijuca that Renato Augusto’s roots lie.

There he had his first classics disputed, between the boys of Tijuca Park, a condominium on Rua Ibituruna that has two blocks, 16 floors and eight apartments per floor, against those of Portal da Tijuca, a building located in the same neighborhood.

– Renato was a very competitive guy and was already much superior to everyone on the court. He had the reflex of a player, knew how to protect with his arms and was called to play with the elders. It was in the building where we played cops and robbers, where he spent afternoons playing Elifoot (a virtual manager-style game), where we played soccer and where we could hear the noise of the Maracanã – said lawyer Fábio Gonçalves, one of the greats. childhood friends.

Talented since childhood, Renato Augusto started to be featured in futsal championships. The first titles came from Grajaú Tênis Clube and Tio Sam, a traditional team from Niterói.

– Renato was the greatest futsal player I’ve ever seen, he played wing. We met when we were about eight years old, we played together at Tio Sam in 1996 and at Grajaú in 1998, and then we played together again on the field at Flamengo. Renato was passionate about futsal. If at the time the sport had the financial return, he would not have gone to the field. To this day he has a lot of futsal things, like the way he finds the pass in the short space. It was Manoel Tobias style, with little dribbling, but a lot of objectivity – praises Guilherme Accioly, aka Fronha, another great friend.

Renato’s career also includes a passage through Fluminense, where he migrated to the countryside.

Shortly after, he was taken by Anderson Barros, now director of Palmeiras, but at the time futsal manager for Flamengo, to the red-black club. There, Renato joined the professional team with Ney Franco.

Renato Augusto made the signal and stopped the bus 460 at a point near Praça da Bandeira, also located a few meters from the condominium. That’s how the young man went to training at Flamengo’s base category until taking off his mother’s borrowed car.

Life in Tijuca was comfortable, but without luxuries. It was there that he cut his hair or bought his clothes, this before starting to receive courtesies in sneakers and clothing from the sponsor that, according to friends, ended up being shared with the whole class.

A few streets away there was Pizzeria Parmê, on Rua Mariz e Barros, which served an all-you-can-eat buffet at a price that fit your pocket. There, Fábio remembers that he experienced a scene that years later would repeat itself a few times and that would hinder the player in part of his trajectory: the fight against injuries.

– Once, already at Flamengo’s base, he was summoned to a base selection, but he ended up feeling a muscle pain and was cut a few days before. I remember that Salete called me to tell me he was upset. I said: “I’ll ask him to go to the pizzeria”. He was about 15 years old. We went there to cheer him up, to detonate the pizzas (laughs). I remember telling him to relax that it wasn’t that cut that was going to end his career – recalled his friend Fábio.

Although he moved to Barra da Tijuca when he became a Flamengo professional, the relationship with Tijuca is still very strong for Renato. There are still many friends there, in addition to the memories.

– He is proud to say that he is from Tijucano, he always talks in interviews – guaranteed Fábio.

As a teenager, while the whole class was preoccupied with the attractions of the weekend matinee, Renato had a busy life with training and games. Not that he didn’t go to parties from time to time, but the weekend obligations forced the boy to have a regular routine, away from alcohol and with regular sleep. A sacrifice that, in the future, would yield great fruits.

– His mother always told us: “Look, you are going out together, so come back together”. It was a brother thing. We always went to concerts in Copacabana for free. We only had the money for the trip. On the way back, we asked the bus driver for a ride: “Just to Praça da Bandeira” – recalled Fábio.

The mother’s request that the friends not separate was taken very seriously by Renato Augusto. So much so that, in July 2008, when the boy was sold by Flamengo to Bayer Leverkussen, he decided with his mother that he would take some friends to facilitate the adaptation.

Fronha and Léo left for Germany, childhood friends who started to study in the country and who helped Renato to have an easier life in his experience in Europe.

Clinging to the past, Renato Augusto tried, some time ago, to buy back the Celta that belonged to his mother and that was his first car in Brazil.

The vehicle has had other owners since it left his hands. Through a friend, the current owner received a generous offer for the car, but declined to sell.

– They even found the new owner. The guy didn’t know it would be for Renato Augusto, so he ended up not selling it. It must have been strange that someone wanted to buy his car (laughs) – joked Fábio.

