Trump’s comments on Jews are anti-Semitic

Donald Trump’s recent comments that American Jews have not praised his policies toward Israel enough were “insulting” and “anti-Semitic,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday. .

“Donald Trump’s comments were anti-Semitic, as everyone knows, and an insult to both Jews and our Israeli allies,” Jean-Pierre told reporters.

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump warned on Sunday that American Jews must “organize to act” before “it is too late”.

The statement, made on Trump’s own Truth Social social media platform, addresses the anti-Semitic idea that US Jews have dual allegiance to the US and Israel, and was immediately condemned.

“No president has done more for Israel than I have,” Trump wrote before adding that it was somewhat surprising that “our wonderful evangelicals appreciate this so much more than people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”

Last week, US President Joe Biden told CNN in an interview that he believes he can beat Donald Trump again if they both run for president in 2024.