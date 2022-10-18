UK: Liz Truss struggles to stay in the job she took less than 2 months ago

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss took over the government on 6 September. A month and a half later, she faces criticism from conservative allies and the opposition, especially for the economic measures, which would not have the potential to lessen the effects of the economic crisis that the country is going through.

Last week, she replaced the Treasury minister and announced the repeal of previous economic measures, especially those related to tax cuts, which would cost the public coffers £43bn.

On Monday 17, he apologized for errors in his fiscal program that affected markets and confidence in his government. Even under pressure, he said in an interview with the BBC, that he did not intend to resign. “I want to apologize for the mistakes made. I was elected to work for this country. And that is what I am determined to do.”

Also on Monday, the new Secretary of the Treasury, Jeremy Hunt, who replaced Kwasi Kwarteng, promised to reverse almost all of the tax cuts announced by Liz.

This Tuesday, the 18th, the newspaper Daily Telegraphin an editorial, said that it is “hard to conceive of a more serious political and economic crisis in recent times than the one currently faced by the United Kingdom”.

To try to get some relief and stay in office, she meets this Tuesday with her council of ministers and prepares for the parliamentary hearing on Wednesdays – this week, it will be crucial.

British Conservative Party rules protect any new leader from an internal censure vote for the first 12 months of his or her term. But, analysts say, growing discontent after the first month and a half of Liz Truss may lead to a rule change if she does not resign.

The next general elections are scheduled for the end of 2024 and it is unlikely that the Conservatives will force the government to anticipate them, because the party would suffer a major defeat for the left opposition, which has a significant advantage in the polls. Liz took over after the wear and tear and Resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.