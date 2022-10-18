UN Secretary-General says Haiti is living ‘absolute nightmare’ and calls for intervention in the country

The port and the Varreux oil terminal are blocked by gangs that prevent fuel from entering the country

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
UN Secretary-General António Guterres, during a meeting of the UN Security Council

At a meeting of security advice gives United Nations Organization (UN), Antonio Guterrez stated that it is essential to send an international armed force to the Haiti. According to the UN Secretary General, the situation in the Caribbean country is absolutely dramatic. Varreux’s port and oil terminal are blocked by gangs that prevent fuel from entering the country. The lack of supplies leads to water shortages across the country. Another major problem in Haiti is the cholera outbreak. According to Guterrez, international armed action is necessary to stop these armed groups, unblock the port and create a humanitarian corridor. Hours after the Secretary-General’s statements, the UN Security Council discussed the situation in Haiti as a matter of urgency. Countries like the United States, Mexico and Canada are already discussing the possibility of sending troops to the Caribbean country.

