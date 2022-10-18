Underage profiles on Instagram will be recognized by AI

Despite apparently not presenting any imminent danger, social networks should still be considered harmful environments for children and adolescents. The subject has been gaining more and more space in discussion circles, where experts say that there is a need for greater and supervised control by those responsible over the content they consume or create. Instagram is about to act on this.

The team recently announced that it will use artificial intelligence to detect the profiles of minors, that is, people between the ages of 13 and 17 on the network. This feature was already being tested in the United States and will soon arrive in Brazil and India. Instagram’s goal is to ensure an “age-appropriate experience”.

How will artificial intelligence identify profiles on Instagram?

Developed in partnership with Yoti, the AI ​​will recognize these profiles through videos in the form of selfies. From this identification, an analysis is made to be able to estimate the age of the user through their facial features.

According to the company, the AI ​​is able to calculate the user age from 13 to 19 years old, with only a small margin of error of 1.5 years. After this identification and recognition of the user who is a minor, the companies Meta and Yoti guarantee that the video used in the process will be deleted after the recognition is made.

Other methods will also be available:

Users will also be able to validate their data through their documentation, thus being able to send these documents to prove their age. Those that will be accepted by Instagram are: birth certificate, identity and driving cards, passport and voter registration.

These new features will gradually reach all active users of the social network in Brazil and India, according to data obtained by Sensor Tower. Instagram also confirmed that this feature will arrive by the end of the year in the UK and European Union.

Instagram’s intent behind this new measure:

Cybersecurity agencies have been chastising the platform for some time for allowing children under the age of 13 to use the network. They also claim that Instagram does not have the necessary tools to prevent the consumption of harmful content by this audience.

After these initial criticisms, the social network began to force its users to confirm their dates of birth, in order to try to alleviate the problem. Another measure taken was to deprive accounts of under 16s by default.

