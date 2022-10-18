Understand why the player went to trial in Spain

At the time he joined Barcelona, ​​Neymar’s economic rights were sold for 17.1 million euros, according to an announcement made in May 2013. The DIS company owned 40% of the athlete’s economic rights and received 6.84 millions of euros.

However, in a mismatch of information, Barcelona came to disclose that the transaction cost 57 million euros to the club’s coffers. In this case, the difference of almost 40 million euros was paid to the company N&N (from Neymar Jr.’s parents, Neymar and Nadine). That’s when the legal battle began, but it didn’t stop there.

With the investigation starting, it was discovered that the transaction could have reached the value of R$ 86.2 million, which included payments for friendly matches between Barcelona and Santos, agreements between Barcelona and the Instituto Neymar Jr Foundation, image rights , gloves for Neymar, right of preference for young athletes from Santos base and commissions for agents.

Read+: Neymar and Bruna Biancardi appear together and increase rumors of reconciliation

Neymar in court in Barcelona – Grosby Group

DIS, through its defense, believes that it was betrayed and that maneuvers were made to reduce the value of the sale. If the negotiation between the two clubs was 86.2 million euros, the company would have invoiced 34.5 million euros and not 6.84 million, as happened.

“Neymar Júnior, with the connivance of his parents and FC Barcelona, ​​and its leaders at the time, and Santos FC (…) defrauded the legitimate economic interests of DIS. Neymar’s rights were not sold to the highest bidder. Neymar, his parents and the directors of the two clubs betrayed the trust of the Sonda brothers, who invested in the player”, said Paulo Nasser, a lawyer for the company.

The main issue is that the prosecution alleges a term called “private corruption”, which only came into existence in the Spanish Penal Code in 2014 and which is not even included in the Brazilian penal code. That’s what Neymar’s defense works to exonerate the athlete.

Because it feels “doubled” harmed, since it would not have received the correct amount in the negotiation and did not have the exclusivity contract that was signed by Neymar and Barcelona, ​​the DIS defense asks for a refund of the 35 million euros that it calculates to have lost. In another indictment, he asks for the arrest of the player and the two former presidents of Barcelona, ​​not to mention millionaire fines.

JUDGMENT

Neymar was present in a court in Barcelona, ​​Spain, this Monday (17), even after playing for Paris Saint-Germain, on Sunday (16). The player stayed almost two in the place until he was released by the judge of the case to return to France.

“I really like football, I know that Neymar Júnior was on the field yesterday for PSG against Olympique de Marseille. I know he was doing his job and scoring a goal. Therefore, he is discharged and his lawyers will know when he has to return, ”the judge came to say, even drawing a smile from the athlete.

Neymar leaving court in Barcelona – Grosby Group

Read+: Tiago Ramos tells Neymar’s mother’s reaction about tattoo

In addition to him, his parents, Neymar and Nadine Gonçalves, and the managers of Barcelona are accused of tax crimes by the company DIS and the Public Ministry of Spain. The process is due to his transfer from Santos to the Catalan club.

The trial runs until October 31 and, at some point, Neymar will have to give his testimony.

In addition to Neymar and his parents, the presidents of Barcelona at the time, Josep Bartolomeu and Sandro Rosell, were present.

follow Otox at the Google News and receive alerts on the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!