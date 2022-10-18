US suspects Russia will exercise with nuclear forces, but not yet warned | World

The US government said on Monday (17) that it expects Russia to carry out military exercises with its nuclear forces in the near future, but the Russians have not commented on that.

The US says Russia will likely test missile launches during annual exercises that are expected to take place within days.

The two countries have a nuclear weapons control treaty known as START. Under the terms of that treaty, if one of the two intends to carry out a military exercise with the nuclear forces, the other must notify the other.

A US military official said, however, that the Americans had not received any notification.

If the exercises do take place, that will be another challenge for the US and allies as Russian President Vladimir Putin openly threatens to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia attacked Ukrainian cities with drones during rush hour on Monday morning and killed at least six people in a building in Kiev. Ukraine and the West say the Russians have been making deliberate attacks on civilian targets.

The White House has said the US will hold Russia accountable for war crimes, a term used by the top US general in Brussels last week.

Russia denies attacking civilians in what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, launched on February 24.