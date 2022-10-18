Vasco closes two contracts for the assembly of the new board

Vasco’s SAF follows the process of assembling the new board and closed two new hires. Caetano Marcelino is the new Cruz-Maltino commercial director and Luann Macedo is in charge of the company’s human resources department. Both have already started work.

Marcelino came from Flamengo, where he was responsible for the area since October 2019. He arrives with the mission of strengthening the Vasco brand, both in the national and international markets.

The new commercial director brings in the curriculum the process of Internationalization of Flamengo and the strategy of monetization and growth of the social networks of the rubro-negro with the media partners. It was Caetano’s team that secured exclusive content agreements with Globoplay, DAZN, META, Youtube, Dugout and Tiktok.

Caetano Marcelino was also responsible for AEG Brasil’s Event Operations Directorate at the Maracanã Complex between 2013 and 2016, participated in the planning and delivery of events such as the World Cup and the Rio 2016 Olympics, and shows such as Coldplay, Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney . He also helped organize UFC, World Volleyball League and Basketball World Cup events. Caetano was also general manager of RJX, a sports project of the EBX Group.

To head the HR department at SAF do Vasco, Luann Macedo brings experience as Head of Human Resources at CBF and seven years at Ernst & Young.

Since the purchase of 70% of the shares of SAF do Vasco, 777 Partners has already hired Luiz Mello (CEO), Paulo Bracks (Football Director), Lúcio Barbosa (CFO), Gisele Cabrera (Legal Director) and Felippe Costa (Director of communication).