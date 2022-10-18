VESA makes the DisplayPort 2.1 standard official with greater alignment with USB-C and USB4

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) officially presented on Monday (17) the specifications for the DisplayPort 2.1 connection standard. The focus of the new version was on improving the quality of the signal transmission. The new standard set aside the increase in the transfer rate to focus on improving transmission stability and quality when using a DisplayPort cable, in Alt (DisplayPort over USB Type-C) mode, or tunneling over a USB4.

DisplayPort 2.1 promises to improve bandwidth management to more efficiently transmit the signal in parallel with other traffic over the USB4 link, which allows you to connect more devices through a single port. At the same time, the new version is compatible with the previous version of DisplayPort 2.0. In this way, all DisplayPort 2.0 certified devices also meet the most stringent specification of DisplayPort 2.1.

Another highlight was the increase in cable length. The DP40 line receives the same connectivity as before, but with connections above two meters, while the DP80 is allowed the same connection, but above one meter. In addition, UHBR performance has been improved by offering UHBR10 link rates, 10Gbps with four lanes and a maximum transfer rate of 40Gbps. The UHBR20 receives 20 Gbps on four lanes for a maximum transfer rate of 80 Gbps. And you, what do you think about the specifications of the new standard? Tell us in the comments below!

