Vidal gets a good surprise in training and Flamengo is ‘strengthened’ on the eve of the Copa do Brasil final

Flamengo fans await with apprehension another chapter of the finals that the team plays in 2022. In addition to the great decision of Libertadores, on the 29th of this month, this Wednesday (19th) the ball rolls for the last game of this season’s Copa do Brasil. After a 0-0 in São Paulo, Rubro-Negro will have the opportunity to lift the cup in front of his fans at Maracanã.

Refereeing is one of the Club’s concerns for the game against Timão. In the first game of the match, midfielder João Gomes received a controversial yellow card, followed by complaints from Corinthians players. In the same match, a ball that touched Léo Pereira’s hand was a reason for much protest among the black-and-whites. Although the image proves that there was no irregularity in the bid, the subject is still giving something to talk about. Who will referee the return game will be Wilton Pereira Sampaio. On the other hand, Flamengo got rid of another problem.

Even without being able to make the decision in the Copa do Brasil, Erick Pulgar returned to training with Flamengo’s main team after having suffered a sprained left ankle with the Chilean national team. The midfielder could not be entered in the CBF competition, as it was made official only after the tournament’s deadline. The same happened with the right-back Guillermo Varela, who should accompany the final from a box at the Maracanã.

For the second game against Corinthians, Pulgar must accompany his friend Vidal among the starters. The suspension suffered by João Gomes, result of the Copa do Brasil rule that does not reset the cards for the final, should make the casting of Arturo viable. Despite the nation’s revolt with the CBF rule, Vidal’s presence in the match does not cause fear in the crowd, on the contrary. The player is well-liked among the fans and should be received with a lot of support on Wednesday (19).