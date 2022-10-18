Vítor Pereira prepares ‘stay’ to Corinthians after the Copa do Brasil final

All that’s left is to sign, but the trend is for coach Vítor Pereira to continue Corinthians in 2023. The coach has already signaled the decision to the Corinthians board and is only waiting for the final of Brazil’s Cup to formalize the situation. The current scenario was taking shape in an ‘ant process’, which relied heavily on Vítor’s identification with the alvinegro club.

During the Corinthians preparation for the decision against Flamengo, VP found himself increasingly engaged with Timão’s expectations and moved by the way he was embraced by the club, which also involves the relationship of trust and friendship he has with the President Duílio Monteiro Alves.

In recent days, the board of Corinthians had already noticed a certain change in Vítor’s posture regarding the permanence. If in the first conversations, the coach signaled that he could leave, mainly because of the longing for his family, which is still in Portugal, the most recent ones already showed a participatory coach in the construction of the planning for Corinthians football next year.

Vítor Pereira doesn’t think it’s fair that his story at Timão ends in 2022, regardless of the result in the final of the Copa do Brasil. He took it to family members that he doesn’t see himself retiring or taking a sabbatical now, he wants to keep working and at this moment the project he sees the safest for his career is Corinthians.

Focused on Vítor’s permanence at Corinthians, the management of the alvinegro club never looked for another coach. When the signs pointed to the departure of VP, and the feeling internally was of pessimism, the top of the alvinegra team even managed to monitor profiles and put names of technicians at the table, but never went after these professionals. Tite, from the Brazilian National Team, and Juan Pablo Vojvoda, from Fortaleza, were favorites domestically, but were never officially sought after. The Argentine Jorge Sampaoli, currently in Sevilla, Spain, was offered, but did not please the people in front of the Timão.

Vítor Pereira’s contract with Corinthians will end in December this year. If the renewal is confirmed, the tendency is for it to be for another season.