Vladimir Putin is safe in power for now, but risks lie ahead, sources say

Most sources said the Russian president is in one of the most difficult situations in his more than two decades in power due to the situation in Ukraine, where his invading forces have been pushed back in some places by Ukrainian forces armed by the West.

But the sources, including former and current Western diplomats and government officials, said no imminent threat was apparent within their inner circle and the military or intelligence services.

Anthony Brenton, a former British ambassador to Russia, said he believed the Russian leader was hoping to negotiate over Ukraine, likely with the Americans, and hoped Moscow’s battlefield fortunes would improve despite what the West calls a lack of men, equipment and even missiles.

In power since 1999, Putin has weathered countless crises and domestic wars, and more than once faced massive street protests before effectively wiping out any real opposition.

Putin’s “special military operation” in Ukraine since February 24, however, has created the most tense standoff with the West since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis and triggered the toughest Western sanctions against Russia.

Brenton, who dealt with Putin during his second term, said there has been no public criticism of Putin from the political or business elite or any sign of a move against him, but that may not last.

“If they (Russians) continue to retreat…, coming in March/April next year, then my instinct is that at that point things become really problematic for Putin – not at the popular level, but at the elite level.

Protests against the mobilization of family members, Ukraine’s promise not to negotiate with Putin and a seemingly improvised assertion by US President Joe Biden that Putin should not remain in power have fueled speculation about his future.

Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of analytics firm R.Politik, said Putin would be in trouble if he ran out of options to escalate the conflict.

In that case, the elite would try to persuade Putin to step aside, she predicted, adding that there are still no signs of the kind of coup that toppled Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev in 1964 or targeted Mikhail Gorbachev in August 1991.

“If he is able to … fulfill his unspoken obligations to the elite and the population — stability, peace, pensions and wages — then nothing will threaten him,” Stanovaya said.

“But if… the Russian army is pushed back to Russia’s old borders before the annexation, if the Ukrainian army continues the offensive… and if the budget fails and there are delays in pensions… the elite will gradually mobilize.”

A senior European official said Putin would clearly have to lose the war to be ousted.

If and when that moment comes, said former British ambassador Brenton, his successor is unlikely to be a friend of the West.

“The people who are going to make the decisions are tough securocrats. We’re not going to get a cute liberal.”

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn in London, Phil Stewart in Washington and John Irish in Paris)