WB is developing new Henry Cavill Superman movie

Website reveals that new movie starring Henry Cavill’s Superman is in development.

According to THRa Warner Bros. is developing a sequence of The Man of Steel which will feature production Charles Rovenproducer of several dcnauta films, such as Man of Steel.

The studio is now looking for a screenwriter for the project. Among the possible candidates is the filmmaker Christopher McQuarriewho directed and wrote the most recent feature films in the franchise Mission Impossible. McQuarrie even worked with Cavill on Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect.

In addition to this new Superman movie by Henry Cavill, the site also reveals that the star and producer The Rock wants a movie of his Black Adam facing off against the Kryptonian hero.

The new Superman movie does not yet have a release date.

while you don’t leave The Man of Steel 2you can check out Supercavill’s comeback at black adamwhich opens on October 20 in Brazilian cinemas.

Black Adam (original title of the adaptation) is the first solo film by Black Adam, the arch-rival of the hero Shazam. The new live-action DCEU will show the origin of the dark mage and his clash with the Justice Society supergroup.

Read its synopsis:

Nearly 5,000 years after being bestowed with the omnipotent powers of the Egyptian gods – and just as quickly arrested – Black Adam (Rock) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

The film stars The Rock (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Black Adam, Aldis Hodge (The invisible man) as Carter Hall/Hawkman, Sarah Shahi (Double target) as Adrianna Tomaz/Isis, Noah Centineo (The Perfect Date) as Al Rothstein/Atom Crusher, Quintessa Swindell (Travelers – Instinct and Desire) as Maxine Hunkell/Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan (007 Against GoldenEye) as Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate and Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad) as Amanda Waller.

The actor Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin) is also in black adam. Although his character has not been revealed, everything points to him playing the demon Sabbac.

There are rumors that the actor Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel) will appear with his Superman in a post-credits scene.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (No scales) and scripted by Adam Sztykiel (A Part of Travel) and by the pair Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (the Mauritanian), black adam will be released in Brazilian cinemas on October 20.

