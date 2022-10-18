We announce today (10/15) Codiguin Free Fire – Free Reward

Saturday is here, and you have that desire to play Free Fire, thinking about it, we look for the Free Fire codes for today, Saturday, October 15, 2022containing Free Reward.
Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular games in March available for iOS and Android mobile devices.
The game offers free reward codes every dayit’s always amazing to receive a reward for free, something that is really possible in Free Fire without players actually having to spend diamonds (in-game currency).
Garena Free Fire: Reward Codes for Friday, October 15, 2022
To make life easier for all those survivors who are eager to get their hands on some free rewards like pets, characters and costume packs, here is a complete list of Garena Free Fire redemption codes players can use today.
List of Codiguin Free Fire
- FFSF P2MR 9AA6
- FFN4 5BSG QHQ2
- FFHK NU4C 0899
- FFTR 4UFD LLKD
- FFGT O0PC VQPV
- FF9E FAP8 A3F6
- FFIZ 7M92 Q34N
- FFX8 FQDY IQ97
- FF6A USZX LCIS
- FFLG UN0T L0RN
- FF6D A6H4 FNS7
- FF0Q 0IA7 DLIS
- FFF2 I2UA 9ZHO
- FFP6 8C9H A91K
- FFY8 OGA8 XS7Z
- FBD SGAG BC9P
- FFRY 9JFD J7BP
- FFW6 YD3T ZH34
- FFII 5VAK CREX
- FF0M 6FMV EVC4
- FF7L OTF6 JP3L
- FFHO NJTX X2KF
- FF9V ICA1 B7OL
- FF7Z O190 E9V7
- FF52 TEAF N4SJ
- FFHU 7W2W Z2VW
- FFU7 3O4C 2ME5
- FF9M 453F MZU6
- FFH1 1SU5 SCUK
- FFD5 HL2O CRF7
Different Rewards with Redemption Codes
With the help of the table below, you will receive complete data about the different rewards provided during Free Fire and the codes through which they can be activated:
|Reward
|Rewards Code
|Fight or flight loot box
|FFMC56VHCLSK
|4x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Box
|FFMC4YD7BQ3A
|Black Dragon Backpack
|Q67D37Y5H9RW
|1x Diamond Royale Voucher
|PACJJTUA29UU
|1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
|LH3DHG87XU5U
|2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Box
|FFMC2SJLKXSB
|2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Box
|XLMMVSBNV6YC
|Old fashioned weapons loot box
|FFMC6UR5ZNJQ
|2x Personalized Room Cards
|XUW3FNK7AV8N
|2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Box
|FFMC5GZ8S3JC
|2x New Year’s Weapon Loot Box MP40
|FFMCLJESSCR7
|Justin Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Loot Box
|FFGTYUO11POKH
|free pet
|DDFRTY1111POUYT
|Diamond Royale Voucher
|BBHUQWPO1111UY
|free fire diamonds
|FFGYBGFDAPQO
|3x Weapon Royale Voucher
|R9UVPEYJOXZX
Free Fire Reward Codes for Today, October 15th – Updated!. Keep checking this page as we will update more FF codes for you to redeem in a few minutes.
Other free content and tips for Garena Free Fire
Before finishing with all the Free Fire codes of this Saturday, October 15, 2022, in the following guide we detail the best setup for automatic headshot shots and how to make your nick invisible so that no user knows your name in games. We also tell you how to get memory fragments. Remember that Free Fire has a new weekly schedule with a toxic skull and an elite pass. Finally, there’s still time to enjoy this week’s Weekly Agenda featuring Killer Tower and Hunter’s Blade.
Recommendations for redeeming Free Fire Codes
1 Codes have a validity period and are only available for certain periods (many of them usually last 1 or 2 days).
two There are almost always new codes for special events, dates and celebrations, so stay tuned in time.
3 There are unique codes for regions or countries, so some of them may not work for you.
4 Be very aware of fraudulent or deceptive pages that offer unofficial codes, they may try to steal your account data.
If some of these redemption codes are region-restricted, here’s how to change your device’s region via a VPN:
WHAT IS A VPN?
A virtual private network or VPN is an encrypted connection between two devices. VPNs are often used by people concerned about their privacy to hide their browsing activities and personal information. But they can also be used to change our IP or region, that is, VPNs serve to bypass websites that use geolocation tracking and IP blocking to restrict certain content, as some video games or streaming platforms do.
HOW TO USE A VPN:
There are many VPN providers that offer quality services and now they work almost smoothly on most Android and iOS devices. It’s also good to know that setting up a VPN on Android is as simple as following a few steps. The process doesn’t vary much from one team to another, so all you need to do is follow the steps below.
1 Download and install a VPN app on your mobile device, there are many options on Android and iOS. We’ll use ExpressVPN as an example that you can find on the Google Play Store Android or the iOS App Store.
two After downloading the app to your device, you can start configuring it by logging in.
3 In the app, enter your username and password and tap Sign in.
4 You can share bug reports and other anonymous scans to improve the app. Tap OK if you agree to share reports or decline.
5 You will be asked to configure your VPN and approve ExpressVPN connection requests. Tap OK to continue.
6 To connect to a VPN server location, tap the Enable button. By default, ExpressVPN will suggest the location that offers the best experience, called Smart Location. If you don’t want to use the suggested location, just tap the More Options icon (three dots) and manually choose the location you want to use, in this case the region the redemption codes belong to.
The steps above are specific to configuring the ExpressVPN, but the demo should give you an overview of what you should do in any VPN app. Adding any VPN on your Android or iPhone is basically the same and most of the setup is done automatically. Basically, you just need to install any trusted VPN app. Then you have to follow the instructions of that app to change the region and that’s it, you should already be able to claim the codes in free redemption from Free Fire.
Free Fire is available for free download (free to play, free with microtransactions) on the Apple App Store for iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) and Google Play if you have an Android smartphone or tablet. PC gamers can download the game by following these simple steps.
