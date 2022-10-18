“We can’t let…”; President of Goiás taps his foot and puts ‘non-negotiable’ condition to reschedule game with Corinthians

the joker did not enter the field in the last round, which would take place last Saturday (15), against Goiás. The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) suspended the match, and conversations were launched, so that a new date is chosen by consensus. There is a possibility that the duel will take place on October 29, the same date as the Libertadores final.

The big imbroglio that canceled the match was due to the presence of Fiel in the stadium. This Monday (17), the president of Goiás, Paulo Rogério Pinheiro, gave an interview to Globo Esporte and addressed the matter: “Goiás is always in favor of two fans in the stadium. We cannot let evil win over good. At no time did Goiás oppose having fans from Corinthians. Goiás was just following orders. There were four injunctions in 48 hours. But we are in favor of having Corinthians fans”, explained the representative.

However, the president of the emerald club has a firm point about the controversial issue: “We already have more than 13 thousand tickets sold. These fans will seek common justice (if the game is away and Goiânia). Will Goiás be harmed? Why can’t Goiás play in Goiânia? To play in Brasília, it costs R$ 400 million just to open the stadium (Mané Garrincha). There, no. In addition, there would also be an imbalance in competition”, explained Pinheiro.

Although the Libertadores final will take place on October 29, the fact that there is no match in the Brasileirão makes it easier for the match to be rescheduled on that date. However, the president of Goiás declared that he will make sacrifices to make the match happen, since the Cerrado team has a game marked by the Copa Verde. Even so, Paulo Rogério admits to playing with an under-20 team in this match.