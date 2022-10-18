Website leaks alleged new Corinthians shirt for 2023 season; see photo

Shortly after the release of Corinthians’ third shirt for the 2022/2023 season, a supposed new model for the following season already draws attention on social media. This one, would be used for training and warming up.

According to the English website “Footy Headlines“, the new model prepared by Nike will mention the anti-racist fight. The shirt will have its entire left half light and the right half dark, recalling another model launched by the supplier in the 2000s. – see image below.

In addition to the Parque São Jorge club, other teams sponsored by Nike will also be able to present the same model during the season. These are the cases of the Dutch national team and Atlético de Madrid, from Spain.

In the current season, it is worth remembering, the three Corinthians shirts paid tribute to the “golden year”, the year 2012, when the white-and-white club was champion of the Club World Cup. The first model, white, refers to the one used that year, while the second pays homage to the state of São Paulo, the same one that happened in 2012, and the third has Japanese phrases stamping in honor of the host country of the World Cup.

Check out the image of the supposed new Corinthians shirt for the next season

Playback / Footy Headlines

