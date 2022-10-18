WhatsApp beta receives minor interface tweaks on Android

While releasing Reactions for Status on iOS, WhatsApp beta has also made some improvements to its Android version. According to the folks at WABetaInfo, version 2.22.23.3 brings minor tweaks to the app interface.

The first big highlight is that now the problem that prevented notifications from working normally has finally been resolved. The bug affected some users’ experience and was considered highly annoying.

Now, as for the messenger interface, it is possible to notice that the tabs on the main screen of the application no longer use capital letters. See the example provided below: