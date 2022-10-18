Windows 12: the possible news of the next operating system from Microsoft

Image: Unplash/Playback
While it doesn’t officially arrive, Windows 12 already arouses the curiosity of technology lovers. Successor to Windows 11, version 12 is scheduled for release only in 2024.
However, according to the website TechRadarrumors about the possible news are already circulating — as are the expectations of technology experts for Microsoft’s new operating system.
Among them, they highlight:
- Return of MSN Messenger in place of Teams and Skype;
- Podcast applications;
- Streaming application;
- Interactive Wallpaper; and
- App for Android.
The minimum features to run Windows 12 will still be very similar to version 11. We list:
- 64-bit processor;
- 1GHz clock speed;
- 4GB of RAM;
- 64GB drive;
- UEFI, support secure boot;
- TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module);
- Screen larger than 9 inches with HD resolution (1366×768);
- DirectX 12 / WDDM 2.x compatible graphics; and
- Internet connection.