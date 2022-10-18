With an indefinite future at Fluminense, Paulo Henrique Ganso is watched by São Paulo

According to information from reporter Gabriel Sá, the São Paulo board is monitoring the situation of the midfielder, who has a contract with Fluminense until the end of 2023.

MAILSON SANTANA/FLUMINENSE FC.

Paulo Henrique Ganso can return to São Paulo in 2023



O Sao Paulo is interested in re-signing the midfielder Paulo Henrique Goose in the next season. According to information from the reporter Gabriel Sáof Young Pan Groupthe São Paulo board is monitoring the situation of the midfielder, who has a contract with the Fluminense until the end of 2023 and has not yet been approached to extend his relationship. So far, however, Tricolor paulista has not made any kind of proposal by the shipowner. In contact with the report, the two clubs preferred not to comment on the matter. Regardless, negotiation is not considered simple by São Paulo. In financial crisis, the club is not willing to pay a high amount for the 33-year-old athlete. Despite not being a player with similar characteristics to the profile sought by coach Rogério Ceni, Ganso is seen as a differential and a piece that can add to the squad for the 2023 season.

Formed in the youth categories of Santos, Ganso won important titles in Vila Belmiro, such as Libertadores (2011) and Copa do Brasil (2010), for example. Hired by São Paulo in 2012, the midfielder won a Copa Sudamericana, collected good moments at Morumbi and ended up being traded with Sevilla in 2016. On the occasion, Ganso thanked the club for projecting him to European football and scored who would return to the tricolor team. “São Paulo changed my life. When I arrived, many people said that I would not play here. That I was already a former player. But thanks to the club, today I can play football with joy. I can only say thank you, because São Paulo represents a lot in my life. I have no doubt that one day I will return to win the Libertadores for the Tricolor”, said Ganso, at the time.