With novelty, Flamengo finishes training this Monday with a focus on the final of the Copa do Brasil – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Rubro-Negro held activity at CT Ninho do Urubu

This Monday (17), the Flamengo squad returned to CT Ninho do Urubu and participated in another activity focused on the game against Corinthians, for the return game of the Copa do Brasil final. Rubro-Negro has this Wednesday’s duel (19) as the main confrontation of the season so far, as it has the possibility of winning its first title of the year. O Mais Querido, as usual, released images of the training on social media.

Through the official Twitter profile, Flamengo highlighted another period of activities of coach Dorival Júnior and highlighted the focus on the decision of the Copa do Brasil: “This Monday (17), at CT, Mengão continued to prepare for the final of the Copa do Brasil! Let’s go Flamingo!” published.

SEE THE PUBLICATION:

It is worth noting that the coach Dorival Júnior had a novelty in training this Monday (17), at CT Ninho do Urubu. Midfielder Erick Pulgar recovered from a sprained left ankle and performed normally with his teammates. However, the Chilean is not registered for the Copa do Brasil and, therefore, will not be available to Dorival for the match against Corinthians, on Wednesday (19).

As mentioned, the match between Flamengo and Corinthians will be held at Maracanã, this Wednesday (19). The match, valid for the grand final of the Copa do Brasil, will take place from 21:45 (Brasília time), with broadcasting by Rede Globo, on open TV, by SporTV, on a closed channel, by Amazon, on streaming, and by Premiere FC. , via pay-per-view. Coluna do Fla, in turn, brings the most red-black broadcast on the internet, on YouTube.