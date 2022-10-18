With three rounds to go in Serie B, Vasco can stamp access at home

There are three matches left for the end of the second division and the scenario is favorable for Vasco’s access. After the end of the 35th round, Cruz-Maltino maintained a three-point advantage over Sport, in 5th (56 against 53), and four over the next two opponents in the second division: Criciúma and Sampaio Corrêa. In addition, there will be two consecutive matches in São Januário, where the team from Rio de Janeiro is undefeated in 2022.

Photo: Daniel Ramalho/Vasco

The confusion after the 1-1 draw at Ilha do Retiro gained the spotlight, but on the field Vasco got what he wanted. Not losing was essential for the team led by Jorginho to have some peace of mind in the next rounds. On the field, Vasco was experiencing a delicate moment, after an error in the ball out and Leão’s goal, in the second stage. Until then, however, the game was balanced without great chances for either side.

Raniel, who doesn’t have a good time with Vasco’s fans, went from villain to hero. With the penalty converted in the final minutes, confusion began. .

The draw leaves Cruz-Maltino three points ahead of Sport and four above Sampaio Corrêa and Criciúma. Ituano is five points behind. The most favorable scenario is, therefore, because the carioca team has two games ahead of them in São Januário, where they have not lost yet in the season. Ticket sales have started and, of course, the stands of the Vasco house will be packed once again.

There is the possibility for the team to guarantee access in the penultimate round, in front of the crowd and avoid risks at the end of Series B. In addition, the team from Rio will have a full week of training to prepare for the game against Criciúma, at 16:30 of the next Saturday, for the 36th round.

Check out Vasco’s upcoming games:

10/22 – SAB – 4:30 pm – São Januário

Brazilian Championship – Serie B – 36th round

Vasco vs Criciúma

10/27 – THU – 20:00 – São Januário

Brazilian Championship – Serie B – 37th round

Vasco vs Sampaio Correa

11/06 – SUN – 18:30 – Novelli Junior

Brazilian Championship – Serie B – 38th round

Ituano x Vasco