Woman is run over and pulled by her hair by her ex-partner; security camera captures the attacks

Security cameras at a condominium in Tatuí, in the interior of São Paulo, captured the moment when a 41-year-old woman was run over, pulled by the hair and kicked by a man in front of the place. The suspect in the crime is a former partner of the victim.

The case was registered in Women’s Police Station de Tatuí last Friday, the 14th. But the video recorded by the security cameras, with strong scenes, was only made public this Tuesday, the 18th.

In the recording it is possible to see the moment when the woman, who was walking along the sidewalk, is surprised by a car driven by her ex-partner. She is thrown away after the collision and residents help the victim.

In the sequence, the aggressor leaves the vehicle and goes to the woman, dragging her by the hair to the car. At that moment, people move away and leave the woman alone with her ex-partner, lying on the floor.

The footage is muted, but you can see the man gesturing and pointing his finger at the woman, who is agonizing in pain. With her still on the ground, he kicks her in the face hard.







Images show woman being assaulted on the street by ex-partner Photo: reproduction

According to the incident report, registered by domestic violence after what happened, the woman was taken by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) to an Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in the city. No further information about her health status was shared.

The aggressor, in turn, was taken to the police station and arrested, with surety bond in the amount of BRL 3,000. This week, family members paid the amount to Justice to release the man. The investigation runs under judicial secrecy.

